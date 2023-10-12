EA FC 24: Best Evolutions for Bruiser Wingback

Fresh Evolutions have been added to EA FC 24 and the Bruiser Wingback Evolution provides a solid upgrade to a right-sided defender.
Having previously had an Evolutions centered around upgrading a Bronze player, the focus now shifts to Silver cards that can be boosted significantly—up to a maximum Overall of 83.
However, there is limited time to unlock the Bruiser Wingback Evolutions as it will expire at 9 am PT/12 pm ET/6 pm BST on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.
You can see all the requirements, upgrades, and challenges for the Bruiser Wingback Evolutions in EA FC 24 below, including players we recommend using.
All requirements for Bruiser Wingback Evolutions in EA FC 24
To be eligible for the Bruiser Wingback Evolution in EA FC 24, a player must have RB as a playable position but cannot also have CB as an alternative position.
They will also have to have a maximum Overall of 74, meaning no Gold players can be used, as well as fitting the specified Pace and Physicality requirements.
|Overall
|Max 74
|Positions
|RB
|Positions
|Not CB
|Pace
|Max 85
|Physicality
|Max 75
All upgrades for Bruiser Wingback Evolutions in EA FC 24
The Bruiser Wingback Evolutions in EA FC 24 provides a considerable boost to any fullback, boosting their Overall rating by nine and adding the Bruiser PlayStyle to their card, as well as a High Defensive Workrate.
There are also boosts to Pace, Passing, Physicality, Dribbling, and Defending, resulting in an impressive upgrade all-round.
|PlayStyle
|Bruiser
|Overall
|+9
|Defensive Workrate (WR)
|High
|Pace
|+3
|Passing
|+5
|Physicality
|+10
|Dribbling
|+5
|Defending
|+10
All challenges for Bruiser Wingback Evolutions in EA FC 24
Challenges for the Bruiser Wingback Evolutions in EA FC 24 are somewhat different to others in the game, as there are some that require you to play Online Friendlies in the Evo Lounge to complete two of them.
Otherwise, the challenges to assist goals and win games can be completed in Squad Battles with a minimum difficulty setting of Semi-Pro.
Level One
|Assist 5 goals in Squad Battles on min Semi-Pro (or Rivals/Champions) using your active EVO player.
|Win 5 games in Squad Battles on min Semi-Pro (or Rivals/Champions) using your active EVO player.
|Play 7 games in the LFF: Evo Lounge using your active EVO player.
Level Two
|Play 3 games in LFF: Evo Lounge using your active EVO player.
|Assist 5 goals on min Sem-Pro (or Rivals/Champions) using your active EVO player.
|Win 5 games on min Semi-Pro (or Rivals.Champions) using your active EVO player.
Best players for Bruiser Wingback Evolutions in EA FC 24
The Premier League has a plethora of solid options for the Bruiser Wingback Evolutions in EA FC 24, including Rico Lewis, Nathaniel Clyne, Tino Livramento, Jayden Bogle, and Max Aarons.
In Spain, Ander Barrenetzea and Inigo Lekue are worth considering to fit into a LaLiga side, while Juventus’ Timothy Weah is the leading option in Serie A, along with Samuele Birindelli.
Don’t look over Carlos Akapo either as, although he plays in MLS and is from a harder nation to link, the upgrades he will receive make him extremely valuable.
|Name
|Nation
|Club
|Overall
|Carlos Akapo
|Equatorial Guinea
|San Jose Earthquakes
|74
|Ander Barrenetxea
|Spain
|Real Sociedad
|74
|Samuele Birindelli
|Italy
|Monza
|74
|Nathaniel Clyne
|England
|Crystal Palace
|74
|Inigo Lekue
|Spain
|Athletic Bilbao
|74
|Tino Livramento
|England
|Newcastle United
|74
|Max Aarons
|England
|AFC Bournemouth
|74
|Timothy Weah
|United States
|Juventus
|74
|Jayden Bogle
|England
|Sheffield United
|73
|Rico Lewis
|England
|Manchester City
|73