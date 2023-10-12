EA FC 24: Best Evolutions for Bruiser Wingback

More Evolutions to work toward.

Fresh Evolutions have been added to EA FC 24 and the Bruiser Wingback Evolution provides a solid upgrade to a right-sided defender.

Having previously had an Evolutions centered around upgrading a Bronze player, the focus now shifts to Silver cards that can be boosted significantly—up to a maximum Overall of 83.

However, there is limited time to unlock the Bruiser Wingback Evolutions as it will expire at 9 am PT/12 pm ET/6 pm BST on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.

You can see all the requirements, upgrades, and challenges for the Bruiser Wingback Evolutions in EA FC 24 below, including players we recommend using.

All requirements for Bruiser Wingback Evolutions in EA FC 24

The Bruiser Wingback Evolutions shown in EA FC 24 with the requirements and upgrades.
Create a defensive rock. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To be eligible for the Bruiser Wingback Evolution in EA FC 24, a player must have RB as a playable position but cannot also have CB as an alternative position.

They will also have to have a maximum Overall of 74, meaning no Gold players can be used, as well as fitting the specified Pace and Physicality requirements.

OverallMax 74
PositionsRB
PositionsNot CB
PaceMax 85
PhysicalityMax 75
All upgrades for Bruiser Wingback Evolutions in EA FC 24

The Bruiser Wingback Evolutions in EA FC 24 provides a considerable boost to any fullback, boosting their Overall rating by nine and adding the Bruiser PlayStyle to their card, as well as a High Defensive Workrate.

There are also boosts to Pace, Passing, Physicality, Dribbling, and Defending, resulting in an impressive upgrade all-round.

PlayStyleBruiser
Overall+9
Defensive Workrate (WR)High
Pace+3
Passing+5
Physicality+10
Dribbling+5
Defending+10
All challenges for Bruiser Wingback Evolutions in EA FC 24

Challenges for the Bruiser Wingback Evolutions in EA FC 24 are somewhat different to others in the game, as there are some that require you to play Online Friendlies in the Evo Lounge to complete two of them.

Otherwise, the challenges to assist goals and win games can be completed in Squad Battles with a minimum difficulty setting of Semi-Pro.

Level One

Assist 5 goals in Squad Battles on min Semi-Pro (or Rivals/Champions) using your active EVO player.
Win 5 games in Squad Battles on min Semi-Pro (or Rivals/Champions) using your active EVO player.
Play 7 games in the LFF: Evo Lounge using your active EVO player.

Level Two

Play 3 games in LFF: Evo Lounge using your active EVO player.
Assist 5 goals on min Sem-Pro (or Rivals/Champions) using your active EVO player.
Win 5 games on min Semi-Pro (or Rivals.Champions) using your active EVO player.
Best players for Bruiser Wingback Evolutions in EA FC 24

Cards for Rico Lewis, Carlos Akapo and Timothy Weah in EA FC 24.
Turn silver to gold. Remix by Dot Esports.

The Premier League has a plethora of solid options for the Bruiser Wingback Evolutions in EA FC 24, including Rico Lewis, Nathaniel Clyne, Tino Livramento, Jayden Bogle, and Max Aarons.

In Spain, Ander Barrenetzea and Inigo Lekue are worth considering to fit into a LaLiga side, while Juventus’ Timothy Weah is the leading option in Serie A, along with Samuele Birindelli.

Don’t look over Carlos Akapo either as, although he plays in MLS and is from a harder nation to link, the upgrades he will receive make him extremely valuable.

NameNationClubOverall
Carlos AkapoEquatorial GuineaSan Jose Earthquakes74
Ander BarrenetxeaSpainReal Sociedad74
Samuele BirindelliItalyMonza74
Nathaniel ClyneEnglandCrystal Palace74
Inigo LekueSpainAthletic Bilbao74
Tino LivramentoEnglandNewcastle United74
Max AaronsEnglandAFC Bournemouth74
Timothy WeahUnited StatesJuventus74
Jayden BogleEnglandSheffield United73
Rico LewisEnglandManchester City73
