Best midfielders in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Plenty of options in the middle of the park.

The midfield is an important part of any team and the same is the case in EA FC 24’s Ultimate Team, where you’ll need to bolster your ranks with the best midfielders in the game.

In EA FC 24, midfielders can fill a variety of different roles in the team by providing pace down the flanks, creativity through the middle, or protection to the defense, and there are many versatile players who can fill a number of roles.

Your midfielders will likely see the most of the ball during any game, so they’re an integral part of the team, and we’ve got you covered in your hunt for new additions, regardless of whether you have a large budget to blow or are looking to grab a bargain.

Best CM midfielders in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

High-rated creators make a difference. Remix by Dot Esports

The list of highest-rated CM players in EA FC 24 is dominated by those from the Premier League and Liga F, particularly from Barcelona and Manchester City, with Alexia Putellas, Kevin de Bruyne, Aitana Bonmati, and Rodri sitting as the top four.

Other options in the Premier League include Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, and Martin Odegaard, while Joshua Kimmich’s versatility could be a vital asset when building your Ultimate Team.

Player Name Nation League Club Positions OVR Alexia Putellas Spain Liga F Barcelona CM/LW 91 Kevin de Bruyne Belgium Premier League Manchester City CM/CAM 91 Aitana Bonmati Spain Liga F Barcelona CM 90 Rodri Spain Premier League Manchester City CDM/CM 89 Bruno Fernandes Portugal Premier League Manchester United CAM/CM 88 Bernardo Silva Portugal Premier League Manchester City CM/RW 88 Patri Guijarro Spain Liga F Barcelona CM/CDM 88 Federico Valverde Uruguay LaLiga Real Madrid CM/RW 88 Joshua Kimmich Germany Bundesliga Bayern Munich CDM/RB/CM 88 Martin Odegaard Norway Premier League Arsenal CAM/CM 87

Best CAM midfielders in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Expensive outlays are worth the price. Remix by Dot Esports

Kevin De Bruyne is the joint highest-rated player in the game and leads the way at CAM, ahead of Lionel Messi, who remains a high-price player despite moving to the MLS in the recent transfer window.

Premier League options are plentiful with Bruno Fernandes, Martin Odegaard, and Christopher Nkunku, while there are plenty of female players to consider.

Player Name Nation League Club Positions OVR Kevin De Bruyne Belgium Premier League Manchester City CM/CAM 91 Lionel Messi Argentina MLS Inter Miami CF/CAM/ST 90 Bruno Fernandes Portugal Premier League Manchester United CAM/CM 88 Guo Reiten Norway Barclays WSL Chelsea LW/LM/CAM 88 Debinha Brazil NWSL KC Current CAM/RM 88 Martin Odegaard Norway Premier League Arsenal CAM/CM 87 Lina Magull Germany GPFBL Bayern Munich CAM/CM 87 Rose Lavelle United States NWSL OL Reign CAM/RM 87 Christopher Nkunku France Premier League Chelsea CF/CAM/ST 86 Jill Roord Netherlands Premier League Manchester City CM/RW 86

Best CDM midfielders in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Solid at the back. Remix by Dot Esports

A Premier League duo tops the rankings for the highest-rated CDMs in Ultimate Team, with Rodri and Casemiro representing both sides of Manchester, while Sandro Tonali is also a high-priced option.

High-rated cards with great affordability include Kim Little, Toni Kroos, and Ilkay Gundogan.

Player Name Nation League Club Positions OVR Rodri Spain Premier League Manchester City CDM/CM 89 Casemiro Brazil Premier League Manchester United CDM 89 Patri Guijarro Spain Liga F Barcelona CM/CDM 88 Joshua Kimmich Germany Bundesliga Bayern Munich CDM/RB/CM 88 Lena Oberdorf Germany GPFBL Wolfsburg CDM/CB 87 Sandro Tonali Italy Premier League Newcastle United CDM/CM 86 Kim Little England Barclays WSL Arsenal CM/CDM/CAM 86 Toni Kroos Germany LaLiga Real Madrid CM/CDM 86 Ilkay Gundogan Germany LaLiga Barcelona CM/CDM 86 Parejo Spain LaLiga Villarreal CM/CDM 86

Best RM midfielders in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Inject some serious pace into your side. Remix by Dot Esports

The best right-sided midfielders in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team come with a wealth of pace to leave your opponent eating dust, with Caroline Graham Hansen, Mohamed Salah, and Kadidiatou Diani all boasting 89 pace.

The same is similar elsewhere in the rankings, with Bukayo Saka, Ousmane Dembele, and Rodrygo all having bags of speed themselves.

Player Name Nation League Club Positions OVR Caroline Graham Hansen Norway Liga F Barcelona RW/RM 90 Mohamed Salah Egypt Premier League Liverpool RW/RM 89 Kadidiatou Diani France D1 Arkema PSG RW/RM/ST 89 Debinha Brazil NWSL KC Current CAM/RM 88 Beth Mead England Barclays WSL Arsenal RW/RM/LW 87 Rose Lavelle United States NWSL OL Reign CAM/RM 87 Bukayo Saka England Premier League Arsenal RW/RM 86 Riyad Mahrez Algeria ROSHN Saudi League Al Ahli RM/RW 86 Ousmane Dembele France Ligue 1 PSG RW/RM/LW 86 Rodrygo Brazil LaLiga Real Madrid RW/RM/LW/ST 85

Best LM midfielders in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Pace for days. Remix by Dot Esports

Brazilian superstars Vinicius Jr. and Neymar Jr. top the ranks for the highest-rated left-sided midfielders, followed by two great female players to consider in Guro Reiten and Alexandra Popp.

Top leagues are widely represented in the high-ranking LM players, with Son Heung-Min, Jamal Musiala, and Rafael Leao all expensive but worthwhile pickups.

Player Name Nation League Club Positions OVR Vinicius Jr. Brazil LaLiga Real Madrid LW/LM 89 Neymar Jr. Brazil ROSHN Saudi League Al Hilal LW/LM 89 Guro Reiten Norway Barclays WSL Chelsea LW/LM/CAM 88 Alexandra Popp Germany GPFBL Wolfsburg ST/LM/CF 88 Son Heung-Min South Korea Premier League Tottenham LW/LM 87 Lauren Hemp England Barclays WSL Manchester City LW/LM 86 Sadio Mane Senegal ROSHN Saudi League Al Nassr CF/LM/ST 86 Jamal Musiala Germany Bundesliga Bayern Munich CAM/CM/LM 86 Mallory Swanson United States NWSL Chicago Red Stars LW/LM/CF 86 Rafael Leao Portugal Serie A Milan LW/LM/CF/ST 86

Best affordable CM midfielders in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

High rating, low price. Remix by Dot Esports

If you’re looking to bolster the center of your midfield with a bargain, LaLiga is a great place to look as high-rated duo Luka Modric and Ilkay Gundogan are affordable, while Mikel Merino and Gavi are also worth considering.

In the Premier League, Thomas Partey and James Maddison can provide impact at opposing ends of the field, while Florian Wirtz is worth considering in the Bundesliga.

Player Name Nation League Club Positions OVR Luka Modric Croatia LaLiga Real Madrid CM 87 Ilkay Gundogan Germany LaLiga Barcelona CM/CDM 86 Florian Wirtz Germany Bundesliga Bayer Leverkusen CAM/CM 85 Thomas Partey Ghana Premier League Arsenal CDM/CM 85 James Maddison England Premier League Tottenham CAM/RM/CM 84 Mikel Merino Spain LaLiga Real Sociedad CM/LM/CAM 84 Georgia Stanway England GPFBL Bayern Munich CDM/CM 84 Ismael Bennacer Algeria Serie A Milan CDM/CM/CAM 84 Sergi Darder Spain LaLiga Mallorca CM/CDM/CAM 83 Gavi Spain LaLiga Barcelona CM/LW 83

Best affordable CAM midfielders in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Some great options to consider. Remix by Dot Esports

Cheap CAM options are plentiful in the Barclays WSL with Arsenal quartet Kim Little, Vivianne Miedema, Alessia Russo, and Caitlin Foord all obtainable for an affordable price, which should certainly be considered.

The versatile James Maddison, Mikel Merino, Julian Brandt, and Ismael Bennacer are also worth considering.

Player Name Nation League Club Positions OVR Kim Little Scotland Barclays WSL Arsenal CM/CDM/CAM 86 Vivianne Miedema Netherlands Barclays WSL Arsenal ST/CAM/CF 86 Florian Wirtz Germany Bundesliga Bayer Leverkusen CAM/CM 85 James Maddison England Premier League Tottenham CAM/CM/RM 84 Alessia Russo England Barclays WSL Arsenal ST/CAM/CF 84 Caitlin Foord Australia Barclays WSL Arsenal LW/LM/CAM/RW 84 Mikel Merino Spain LaLiga Real Sociedad CM/LM/CAM 84 Julian Brandt Germany Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund CAM/RM/CM 84 Ismael Bennacer Algeria Serie A Milan CDM/CM/CAM 84 Dani Olmo Spain Bundesliga RB Leipzig CAM/CF 83

Best affordable CDM midfielders in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Cheap and cheerful. Remix by Dot Esports

It’s always worth looking at nations that can add Chemistry to your team, making Marco Verratti and Keira Walsh good pick ups for cheap, while Thomas Partey leads the way in the Premier League as the best affordable option.

Fabinho, despite moving to Saudi Arabia, can still provide decent Chemistry links and is not expensive, while Sergi Darder has a nicely well-rounded card overall.

Player Name Nation League Club Positions OVR Marco Verratti Italy Ligue 1 PSG CM/CDM 86 Thomas Partey Ghana Premier League Arsenal CDM/CM 85 Keira Walsh England Liga F Barcelona CDM/CM 85 Fabinho Brazil ROSHN Saudi League Al Ittihad CDM 84 Georgia Stanway England GPFBL Bayern Munich CDM/CM 84 Stanislav Lobotka Slovakia Serie A Napoli FC CM/CDM 84 Sergi Darder Spain LaLiga Mallorca CM/CDM/CAM 83 Lia Walti Switzerland Barclays WSL Arsenal CDM/CM 83 Mateo Kovacic Croatia Premier League Manchester City CM/CDM 82 Manuel Locatelli Italy Serie A Juventus CDM/CM 82

Best affordable RM midfielders in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

A wealth of options to consider. Remix by Dot Esports

Svenja Huth, Domenico Berardi, and Chloe Kelly are stand-out options for affordable right-sided midfielders, particularly as they are all in nations that have great flexibility when creating a Hybrid Ultimate Team squad.

There’s a decent spread overall, with James Maddison, Marco Asensio, and Jonas Hoffman representing three of the biggest leagues.

Player Name Nation League Club Positions OVR Svenja Huth Germany GPFBL Wolfsburg RM/CAM/RW 85 Domenico Berardi Italy Serie A Sassuolo RW/RM 85 Chloe Kelly England Barclays WSL Manchester City RW/RM 84 James Maddison England Premier League Tottenham CAM/RM/CM 84 Ashleigh Neville England Barclays WSL Tottenham RB/RWB/RM/LM 84 Julian Brandt Germany Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund CAM/RM/CM 84 Serge Gnabry Germany Bundesliga Bayern Munich RM/LM/RW/ST 84 Marco Asensio Spain Ligue 1 PSG RW/RM 83 Angel Di Maria Argentina Liga Portugal Benfica CF/RM/RW/ST 83 Jonas Hofmann Germany Bundesliga Bayer Leverkusen CAM/RM/LM 83

Best affordable LM midfielders in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Good choices to consider. Remix by Dot Esports

Some of the best affordable options for LMs in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team are versatile players who have LM as an alternative position, making Katie McCabe, Marcos Acuna, Ashleigh Neville, and Grimaldo all options to consider.

Bundesliga has several candidates to sign on a budget, with the aforementioned Grimaldo joined by Serge Gnabry and Jonas Hoffman.

Player Name Nation League Club Positions OVR Jack Grealish England Premier League Manchester City LW/LM 85 Katie McCabe Ireland Barclays WSL Arsenal LB/LWB/LM/LW 85 Marcos Acuna Argentina LaLiga Sevilla LWB/LWB/LM 85 Megan Rapinoe United States NWSL OL Reign LM/LW 85 Caitlin Foord Australia Barclays WSL Arsenal LW/LM/CAM/RW 84 Ashleigh Neville England Barclays WSL Tottenham RB/RWB/RM/LM 84 Mikel Merino Spain LaLiga Real Sociedad CM/LM/CAM 84 Serge Gnabry Germany Bundesliga Bayern Munich RM/LM/RW/ST 84 Grimaldo Germany Bundesliga Bayer Leverkusen LWB/LB/LM 84 Jonas Hoffman Germany Bundesliga Bayer Leverkusen CAM/RM/LM 83

