Best midfielders in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Plenty of options in the middle of the park.

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr stood in front of floodlights in EA FC 24.
The midfield is an important part of any team and the same is the case in EA FC 24’s Ultimate Team, where you’ll need to bolster your ranks with the best midfielders in the game.

In EA FC 24, midfielders can fill a variety of different roles in the team by providing pace down the flanks, creativity through the middle, or protection to the defense, and there are many versatile players who can fill a number of roles.

Your midfielders will likely see the most of the ball during any game, so they’re an integral part of the team, and we’ve got you covered in your hunt for new additions, regardless of whether you have a large budget to blow or are looking to grab a bargain.

Best CM midfielders in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Cards for Alexia Putellas, Kevin de Bruyne, and Aitana Bonmati in EA FC 24.
The list of highest-rated CM players in EA FC 24 is dominated by those from the Premier League and Liga F, particularly from Barcelona and Manchester City, with Alexia Putellas, Kevin de Bruyne, Aitana Bonmati, and Rodri sitting as the top four.

Other options in the Premier League include Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, and Martin Odegaard, while Joshua Kimmich’s versatility could be a vital asset when building your Ultimate Team.

Player NameNationLeagueClubPositionsOVR
Alexia PutellasSpainLiga FBarcelonaCM/LW91
Kevin de BruyneBelgiumPremier LeagueManchester CityCM/CAM91
Aitana BonmatiSpainLiga FBarcelonaCM90
RodriSpainPremier LeagueManchester CityCDM/CM89
Bruno FernandesPortugalPremier LeagueManchester UnitedCAM/CM88
Bernardo SilvaPortugalPremier LeagueManchester CityCM/RW88
Patri GuijarroSpainLiga FBarcelonaCM/CDM88
Federico ValverdeUruguayLaLigaReal MadridCM/RW88
Joshua KimmichGermanyBundesligaBayern MunichCDM/RB/CM88
Martin OdegaardNorwayPremier LeagueArsenalCAM/CM87
Best CAM midfielders in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Cards for Kevin De Bruyne, Lionel Messi, and Bruno Fernandes in EA FC 24.
Kevin De Bruyne is the joint highest-rated player in the game and leads the way at CAM, ahead of Lionel Messi, who remains a high-price player despite moving to the MLS in the recent transfer window.

Premier League options are plentiful with Bruno Fernandes, Martin Odegaard, and Christopher Nkunku, while there are plenty of female players to consider.

Player NameNationLeagueClubPositionsOVR
Kevin De BruyneBelgiumPremier LeagueManchester CityCM/CAM91
Lionel MessiArgentinaMLSInter MiamiCF/CAM/ST90
Bruno FernandesPortugalPremier LeagueManchester UnitedCAM/CM88
Guo ReitenNorwayBarclays WSLChelseaLW/LM/CAM88
DebinhaBrazilNWSLKC CurrentCAM/RM88
Martin OdegaardNorwayPremier LeagueArsenalCAM/CM87
Lina MagullGermanyGPFBLBayern MunichCAM/CM87
Rose LavelleUnited StatesNWSLOL ReignCAM/RM87
Christopher NkunkuFrancePremier LeagueChelseaCF/CAM/ST86
Jill RoordNetherlandsPremier LeagueManchester CityCM/RW86
Best CDM midfielders in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Cards for Casemiro, Rodri, and Patri Guijarro in EA FC 24.
A Premier League duo tops the rankings for the highest-rated CDMs in Ultimate Team, with Rodri and Casemiro representing both sides of Manchester, while Sandro Tonali is also a high-priced option.

High-rated cards with great affordability include Kim Little, Toni Kroos, and Ilkay Gundogan.

Player NameNationLeagueClubPositionsOVR
RodriSpainPremier LeagueManchester CityCDM/CM89
CasemiroBrazilPremier LeagueManchester UnitedCDM89
Patri GuijarroSpainLiga FBarcelonaCM/CDM88
Joshua KimmichGermanyBundesligaBayern MunichCDM/RB/CM88
Lena OberdorfGermanyGPFBLWolfsburgCDM/CB87
Sandro TonaliItalyPremier LeagueNewcastle UnitedCDM/CM86
Kim LittleEnglandBarclays WSLArsenalCM/CDM/CAM86
Toni KroosGermanyLaLigaReal MadridCM/CDM86
Ilkay GundoganGermanyLaLigaBarcelonaCM/CDM86
ParejoSpainLaLigaVillarrealCM/CDM86
Best RM midfielders in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The cards of Caroline Graham Hansen, Mohamed Salah, and Kadidiatou Diani in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.
The best right-sided midfielders in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team come with a wealth of pace to leave your opponent eating dust, with Caroline Graham Hansen, Mohamed Salah, and Kadidiatou Diani all boasting 89 pace.

The same is similar elsewhere in the rankings, with Bukayo Saka, Ousmane Dembele, and Rodrygo all having bags of speed themselves.

Player NameNationLeagueClubPositionsOVR
Caroline Graham HansenNorwayLiga FBarcelonaRW/RM90
Mohamed SalahEgyptPremier LeagueLiverpoolRW/RM89
Kadidiatou DianiFranceD1 ArkemaPSGRW/RM/ST89
DebinhaBrazilNWSLKC CurrentCAM/RM88
Beth MeadEnglandBarclays WSLArsenalRW/RM/LW87
Rose LavelleUnited StatesNWSLOL ReignCAM/RM87
Bukayo SakaEnglandPremier LeagueArsenalRW/RM86
Riyad MahrezAlgeriaROSHN Saudi LeagueAl AhliRM/RW86
Ousmane DembeleFranceLigue 1PSGRW/RM/LW86
RodrygoBrazilLaLigaReal MadridRW/RM/LW/ST85
Best LM midfielders in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Cards for Vinicius, Neymar, and Guro Reiten in EA FC 24.
Brazilian superstars Vinicius Jr. and Neymar Jr. top the ranks for the highest-rated left-sided midfielders, followed by two great female players to consider in Guro Reiten and Alexandra Popp.

Top leagues are widely represented in the high-ranking LM players, with Son Heung-Min, Jamal Musiala, and Rafael Leao all expensive but worthwhile pickups.

Player NameNationLeagueClubPositionsOVR
Vinicius Jr.BrazilLaLigaReal MadridLW/LM89
Neymar Jr.BrazilROSHN Saudi LeagueAl HilalLW/LM89
Guro ReitenNorwayBarclays WSLChelseaLW/LM/CAM88
Alexandra PoppGermanyGPFBLWolfsburgST/LM/CF88
Son Heung-MinSouth KoreaPremier LeagueTottenhamLW/LM87
Lauren HempEnglandBarclays WSLManchester CityLW/LM86
Sadio ManeSenegalROSHN Saudi LeagueAl NassrCF/LM/ST86
Jamal MusialaGermanyBundesligaBayern MunichCAM/CM/LM86
Mallory SwansonUnited StatesNWSLChicago Red StarsLW/LM/CF86
Rafael LeaoPortugalSerie AMilanLW/LM/CF/ST86
Best affordable CM midfielders in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Cards for Luka Modric, Ilkay Gundogan, and Florian Wirtz in EA FC 24.
If you’re looking to bolster the center of your midfield with a bargain, LaLiga is a great place to look as high-rated duo Luka Modric and Ilkay Gundogan are affordable, while Mikel Merino and Gavi are also worth considering.

In the Premier League, Thomas Partey and James Maddison can provide impact at opposing ends of the field, while Florian Wirtz is worth considering in the Bundesliga.

Player NameNationLeagueClubPositionsOVR
Luka ModricCroatiaLaLigaReal MadridCM87
Ilkay GundoganGermanyLaLigaBarcelonaCM/CDM86
Florian WirtzGermanyBundesligaBayer LeverkusenCAM/CM85
Thomas ParteyGhanaPremier LeagueArsenalCDM/CM85
James MaddisonEnglandPremier LeagueTottenhamCAM/RM/CM84
Mikel MerinoSpainLaLigaReal SociedadCM/LM/CAM84
Georgia StanwayEnglandGPFBLBayern MunichCDM/CM84
Ismael BennacerAlgeriaSerie AMilanCDM/CM/CAM84
Sergi DarderSpainLaLigaMallorcaCM/CDM/CAM83
GaviSpainLaLigaBarcelonaCM/LW83
Best affordable CAM midfielders in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Cards for Kim Little, Viviane Miedema, and James Maddison in EA FC 24.
Cheap CAM options are plentiful in the Barclays WSL with Arsenal quartet Kim Little, Vivianne Miedema, Alessia Russo, and Caitlin Foord all obtainable for an affordable price, which should certainly be considered.

The versatile James Maddison, Mikel Merino, Julian Brandt, and Ismael Bennacer are also worth considering.

Player NameNationLeagueClubPositionsOVR
Kim LittleScotlandBarclays WSLArsenalCM/CDM/CAM86
Vivianne MiedemaNetherlandsBarclays WSLArsenalST/CAM/CF86
Florian WirtzGermanyBundesligaBayer LeverkusenCAM/CM85
James MaddisonEnglandPremier LeagueTottenhamCAM/CM/RM84
Alessia RussoEnglandBarclays WSLArsenalST/CAM/CF84
Caitlin FoordAustraliaBarclays WSLArsenalLW/LM/CAM/RW84
Mikel MerinoSpainLaLigaReal SociedadCM/LM/CAM84
Julian BrandtGermanyBundesligaBorussia DortmundCAM/RM/CM84
Ismael BennacerAlgeriaSerie AMilanCDM/CM/CAM84
Dani OlmoSpainBundesligaRB LeipzigCAM/CF83
Best affordable CDM midfielders in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Cards for Marco Verratti, Thomas Partey, and Keira Walsh in EA FC.
It’s always worth looking at nations that can add Chemistry to your team, making Marco Verratti and Keira Walsh good pick ups for cheap, while Thomas Partey leads the way in the Premier League as the best affordable option.

Fabinho, despite moving to Saudi Arabia, can still provide decent Chemistry links and is not expensive, while Sergi Darder has a nicely well-rounded card overall.

Player NameNationLeagueClubPositionsOVR
Marco VerrattiItalyLigue 1PSGCM/CDM86
Thomas ParteyGhanaPremier LeagueArsenalCDM/CM85
Keira WalshEnglandLiga FBarcelonaCDM/CM85
FabinhoBrazilROSHN Saudi LeagueAl IttihadCDM84
Georgia StanwayEnglandGPFBLBayern MunichCDM/CM84
Stanislav LobotkaSlovakiaSerie ANapoli FCCM/CDM84
Sergi DarderSpainLaLigaMallorcaCM/CDM/CAM83
Lia WaltiSwitzerlandBarclays WSLArsenalCDM/CM83
Mateo KovacicCroatiaPremier LeagueManchester CityCM/CDM82
Manuel LocatelliItalySerie AJuventusCDM/CM82
Best affordable RM midfielders in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Cards for Svenja Huth, Domenico Berardi, Chloe Kelly in EA FC,
Svenja Huth, Domenico Berardi, and Chloe Kelly are stand-out options for affordable right-sided midfielders, particularly as they are all in nations that have great flexibility when creating a Hybrid Ultimate Team squad.

There’s a decent spread overall, with James Maddison, Marco Asensio, and Jonas Hoffman representing three of the biggest leagues.

Player NameNationLeagueClubPositionsOVR
Svenja HuthGermanyGPFBLWolfsburgRM/CAM/RW85
Domenico BerardiItalySerie ASassuoloRW/RM85
Chloe KellyEnglandBarclays WSLManchester CityRW/RM84
James MaddisonEnglandPremier LeagueTottenhamCAM/RM/CM84
Ashleigh NevilleEnglandBarclays WSLTottenhamRB/RWB/RM/LM84
Julian BrandtGermanyBundesligaBorussia DortmundCAM/RM/CM84
Serge GnabryGermanyBundesligaBayern MunichRM/LM/RW/ST84
Marco AsensioSpainLigue 1PSGRW/RM83
Angel Di MariaArgentinaLiga PortugalBenficaCF/RM/RW/ST83
Jonas HofmannGermanyBundesligaBayer LeverkusenCAM/RM/LM83
Best affordable LM midfielders in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Cards for Jack Grealish, Katie McCabe, and Marcos Acuna in EA FC.
Some of the best affordable options for LMs in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team are versatile players who have LM as an alternative position, making Katie McCabe, Marcos Acuna, Ashleigh Neville, and Grimaldo all options to consider.

Bundesliga has several candidates to sign on a budget, with the aforementioned Grimaldo joined by Serge Gnabry and Jonas Hoffman.

Player NameNationLeagueClubPositionsOVR
Jack GrealishEnglandPremier LeagueManchester CityLW/LM85
Katie McCabeIrelandBarclays WSLArsenalLB/LWB/LM/LW85
Marcos AcunaArgentinaLaLigaSevillaLWB/LWB/LM85
Megan RapinoeUnited StatesNWSLOL ReignLM/LW85
Caitlin FoordAustraliaBarclays WSLArsenalLW/LM/CAM/RW84
Ashleigh NevilleEnglandBarclays WSLTottenhamRB/RWB/RM/LM84
Mikel MerinoSpainLaLigaReal SociedadCM/LM/CAM84
Serge GnabryGermanyBundesligaBayern MunichRM/LM/RW/ST84
GrimaldoGermanyBundesligaBayer LeverkusenLWB/LB/LM84
Jonas HoffmanGermanyBundesligaBayer LeverkusenCAM/RM/LM83
