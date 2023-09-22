Best midfielders in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The midfield is an important part of any team and the same is the case in EA FC 24’s Ultimate Team, where you’ll need to bolster your ranks with the best midfielders in the game.
In EA FC 24, midfielders can fill a variety of different roles in the team by providing pace down the flanks, creativity through the middle, or protection to the defense, and there are many versatile players who can fill a number of roles.
Your midfielders will likely see the most of the ball during any game, so they’re an integral part of the team, and we’ve got you covered in your hunt for new additions, regardless of whether you have a large budget to blow or are looking to grab a bargain.
Best CM midfielders in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team
The list of highest-rated CM players in EA FC 24 is dominated by those from the Premier League and Liga F, particularly from Barcelona and Manchester City, with Alexia Putellas, Kevin de Bruyne, Aitana Bonmati, and Rodri sitting as the top four.
Other options in the Premier League include Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, and Martin Odegaard, while Joshua Kimmich’s versatility could be a vital asset when building your Ultimate Team.
|Player Name
|Nation
|League
|Club
|Positions
|OVR
|Alexia Putellas
|Spain
|Liga F
|Barcelona
|CM/LW
|91
|Kevin de Bruyne
|Belgium
|Premier League
|Manchester City
|CM/CAM
|91
|Aitana Bonmati
|Spain
|Liga F
|Barcelona
|CM
|90
|Rodri
|Spain
|Premier League
|Manchester City
|CDM/CM
|89
|Bruno Fernandes
|Portugal
|Premier League
|Manchester United
|CAM/CM
|88
|Bernardo Silva
|Portugal
|Premier League
|Manchester City
|CM/RW
|88
|Patri Guijarro
|Spain
|Liga F
|Barcelona
|CM/CDM
|88
|Federico Valverde
|Uruguay
|LaLiga
|Real Madrid
|CM/RW
|88
|Joshua Kimmich
|Germany
|Bundesliga
|Bayern Munich
|CDM/RB/CM
|88
|Martin Odegaard
|Norway
|Premier League
|Arsenal
|CAM/CM
|87
Best CAM midfielders in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team
Kevin De Bruyne is the joint highest-rated player in the game and leads the way at CAM, ahead of Lionel Messi, who remains a high-price player despite moving to the MLS in the recent transfer window.
Premier League options are plentiful with Bruno Fernandes, Martin Odegaard, and Christopher Nkunku, while there are plenty of female players to consider.
|Player Name
|Nation
|League
|Club
|Positions
|OVR
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Belgium
|Premier League
|Manchester City
|CM/CAM
|91
|Lionel Messi
|Argentina
|MLS
|Inter Miami
|CF/CAM/ST
|90
|Bruno Fernandes
|Portugal
|Premier League
|Manchester United
|CAM/CM
|88
|Guo Reiten
|Norway
|Barclays WSL
|Chelsea
|LW/LM/CAM
|88
|Debinha
|Brazil
|NWSL
|KC Current
|CAM/RM
|88
|Martin Odegaard
|Norway
|Premier League
|Arsenal
|CAM/CM
|87
|Lina Magull
|Germany
|GPFBL
|Bayern Munich
|CAM/CM
|87
|Rose Lavelle
|United States
|NWSL
|OL Reign
|CAM/RM
|87
|Christopher Nkunku
|France
|Premier League
|Chelsea
|CF/CAM/ST
|86
|Jill Roord
|Netherlands
|Premier League
|Manchester City
|CM/RW
|86
Best CDM midfielders in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team
A Premier League duo tops the rankings for the highest-rated CDMs in Ultimate Team, with Rodri and Casemiro representing both sides of Manchester, while Sandro Tonali is also a high-priced option.
High-rated cards with great affordability include Kim Little, Toni Kroos, and Ilkay Gundogan.
|Player Name
|Nation
|League
|Club
|Positions
|OVR
|Rodri
|Spain
|Premier League
|Manchester City
|CDM/CM
|89
|Casemiro
|Brazil
|Premier League
|Manchester United
|CDM
|89
|Patri Guijarro
|Spain
|Liga F
|Barcelona
|CM/CDM
|88
|Joshua Kimmich
|Germany
|Bundesliga
|Bayern Munich
|CDM/RB/CM
|88
|Lena Oberdorf
|Germany
|GPFBL
|Wolfsburg
|CDM/CB
|87
|Sandro Tonali
|Italy
|Premier League
|Newcastle United
|CDM/CM
|86
|Kim Little
|England
|Barclays WSL
|Arsenal
|CM/CDM/CAM
|86
|Toni Kroos
|Germany
|LaLiga
|Real Madrid
|CM/CDM
|86
|Ilkay Gundogan
|Germany
|LaLiga
|Barcelona
|CM/CDM
|86
|Parejo
|Spain
|LaLiga
|Villarreal
|CM/CDM
|86
Best RM midfielders in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team
The best right-sided midfielders in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team come with a wealth of pace to leave your opponent eating dust, with Caroline Graham Hansen, Mohamed Salah, and Kadidiatou Diani all boasting 89 pace.
The same is similar elsewhere in the rankings, with Bukayo Saka, Ousmane Dembele, and Rodrygo all having bags of speed themselves.
|Player Name
|Nation
|League
|Club
|Positions
|OVR
|Caroline Graham Hansen
|Norway
|Liga F
|Barcelona
|RW/RM
|90
|Mohamed Salah
|Egypt
|Premier League
|Liverpool
|RW/RM
|89
|Kadidiatou Diani
|France
|D1 Arkema
|PSG
|RW/RM/ST
|89
|Debinha
|Brazil
|NWSL
|KC Current
|CAM/RM
|88
|Beth Mead
|England
|Barclays WSL
|Arsenal
|RW/RM/LW
|87
|Rose Lavelle
|United States
|NWSL
|OL Reign
|CAM/RM
|87
|Bukayo Saka
|England
|Premier League
|Arsenal
|RW/RM
|86
|Riyad Mahrez
|Algeria
|ROSHN Saudi League
|Al Ahli
|RM/RW
|86
|Ousmane Dembele
|France
|Ligue 1
|PSG
|RW/RM/LW
|86
|Rodrygo
|Brazil
|LaLiga
|Real Madrid
|RW/RM/LW/ST
|85
Best LM midfielders in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team
Brazilian superstars Vinicius Jr. and Neymar Jr. top the ranks for the highest-rated left-sided midfielders, followed by two great female players to consider in Guro Reiten and Alexandra Popp.
Top leagues are widely represented in the high-ranking LM players, with Son Heung-Min, Jamal Musiala, and Rafael Leao all expensive but worthwhile pickups.
|Player Name
|Nation
|League
|Club
|Positions
|OVR
|Vinicius Jr.
|Brazil
|LaLiga
|Real Madrid
|LW/LM
|89
|Neymar Jr.
|Brazil
|ROSHN Saudi League
|Al Hilal
|LW/LM
|89
|Guro Reiten
|Norway
|Barclays WSL
|Chelsea
|LW/LM/CAM
|88
|Alexandra Popp
|Germany
|GPFBL
|Wolfsburg
|ST/LM/CF
|88
|Son Heung-Min
|South Korea
|Premier League
|Tottenham
|LW/LM
|87
|Lauren Hemp
|England
|Barclays WSL
|Manchester City
|LW/LM
|86
|Sadio Mane
|Senegal
|ROSHN Saudi League
|Al Nassr
|CF/LM/ST
|86
|Jamal Musiala
|Germany
|Bundesliga
|Bayern Munich
|CAM/CM/LM
|86
|Mallory Swanson
|United States
|NWSL
|Chicago Red Stars
|LW/LM/CF
|86
|Rafael Leao
|Portugal
|Serie A
|Milan
|LW/LM/CF/ST
|86
Best affordable CM midfielders in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team
If you’re looking to bolster the center of your midfield with a bargain, LaLiga is a great place to look as high-rated duo Luka Modric and Ilkay Gundogan are affordable, while Mikel Merino and Gavi are also worth considering.
In the Premier League, Thomas Partey and James Maddison can provide impact at opposing ends of the field, while Florian Wirtz is worth considering in the Bundesliga.
|Player Name
|Nation
|League
|Club
|Positions
|OVR
|Luka Modric
|Croatia
|LaLiga
|Real Madrid
|CM
|87
|Ilkay Gundogan
|Germany
|LaLiga
|Barcelona
|CM/CDM
|86
|Florian Wirtz
|Germany
|Bundesliga
|Bayer Leverkusen
|CAM/CM
|85
|Thomas Partey
|Ghana
|Premier League
|Arsenal
|CDM/CM
|85
|James Maddison
|England
|Premier League
|Tottenham
|CAM/RM/CM
|84
|Mikel Merino
|Spain
|LaLiga
|Real Sociedad
|CM/LM/CAM
|84
|Georgia Stanway
|England
|GPFBL
|Bayern Munich
|CDM/CM
|84
|Ismael Bennacer
|Algeria
|Serie A
|Milan
|CDM/CM/CAM
|84
|Sergi Darder
|Spain
|LaLiga
|Mallorca
|CM/CDM/CAM
|83
|Gavi
|Spain
|LaLiga
|Barcelona
|CM/LW
|83
Best affordable CAM midfielders in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team
Cheap CAM options are plentiful in the Barclays WSL with Arsenal quartet Kim Little, Vivianne Miedema, Alessia Russo, and Caitlin Foord all obtainable for an affordable price, which should certainly be considered.
The versatile James Maddison, Mikel Merino, Julian Brandt, and Ismael Bennacer are also worth considering.
|Player Name
|Nation
|League
|Club
|Positions
|OVR
|Kim Little
|Scotland
|Barclays WSL
|Arsenal
|CM/CDM/CAM
|86
|Vivianne Miedema
|Netherlands
|Barclays WSL
|Arsenal
|ST/CAM/CF
|86
|Florian Wirtz
|Germany
|Bundesliga
|Bayer Leverkusen
|CAM/CM
|85
|James Maddison
|England
|Premier League
|Tottenham
|CAM/CM/RM
|84
|Alessia Russo
|England
|Barclays WSL
|Arsenal
|ST/CAM/CF
|84
|Caitlin Foord
|Australia
|Barclays WSL
|Arsenal
|LW/LM/CAM/RW
|84
|Mikel Merino
|Spain
|LaLiga
|Real Sociedad
|CM/LM/CAM
|84
|Julian Brandt
|Germany
|Bundesliga
|Borussia Dortmund
|CAM/RM/CM
|84
|Ismael Bennacer
|Algeria
|Serie A
|Milan
|CDM/CM/CAM
|84
|Dani Olmo
|Spain
|Bundesliga
|RB Leipzig
|CAM/CF
|83
Best affordable CDM midfielders in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team
It’s always worth looking at nations that can add Chemistry to your team, making Marco Verratti and Keira Walsh good pick ups for cheap, while Thomas Partey leads the way in the Premier League as the best affordable option.
Fabinho, despite moving to Saudi Arabia, can still provide decent Chemistry links and is not expensive, while Sergi Darder has a nicely well-rounded card overall.
|Player Name
|Nation
|League
|Club
|Positions
|OVR
|Marco Verratti
|Italy
|Ligue 1
|PSG
|CM/CDM
|86
|Thomas Partey
|Ghana
|Premier League
|Arsenal
|CDM/CM
|85
|Keira Walsh
|England
|Liga F
|Barcelona
|CDM/CM
|85
|Fabinho
|Brazil
|ROSHN Saudi League
|Al Ittihad
|CDM
|84
|Georgia Stanway
|England
|GPFBL
|Bayern Munich
|CDM/CM
|84
|Stanislav Lobotka
|Slovakia
|Serie A
|Napoli FC
|CM/CDM
|84
|Sergi Darder
|Spain
|LaLiga
|Mallorca
|CM/CDM/CAM
|83
|Lia Walti
|Switzerland
|Barclays WSL
|Arsenal
|CDM/CM
|83
|Mateo Kovacic
|Croatia
|Premier League
|Manchester City
|CM/CDM
|82
|Manuel Locatelli
|Italy
|Serie A
|Juventus
|CDM/CM
|82
Best affordable RM midfielders in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team
Svenja Huth, Domenico Berardi, and Chloe Kelly are stand-out options for affordable right-sided midfielders, particularly as they are all in nations that have great flexibility when creating a Hybrid Ultimate Team squad.
There’s a decent spread overall, with James Maddison, Marco Asensio, and Jonas Hoffman representing three of the biggest leagues.
|Player Name
|Nation
|League
|Club
|Positions
|OVR
|Svenja Huth
|Germany
|GPFBL
|Wolfsburg
|RM/CAM/RW
|85
|Domenico Berardi
|Italy
|Serie A
|Sassuolo
|RW/RM
|85
|Chloe Kelly
|England
|Barclays WSL
|Manchester City
|RW/RM
|84
|James Maddison
|England
|Premier League
|Tottenham
|CAM/RM/CM
|84
|Ashleigh Neville
|England
|Barclays WSL
|Tottenham
|RB/RWB/RM/LM
|84
|Julian Brandt
|Germany
|Bundesliga
|Borussia Dortmund
|CAM/RM/CM
|84
|Serge Gnabry
|Germany
|Bundesliga
|Bayern Munich
|RM/LM/RW/ST
|84
|Marco Asensio
|Spain
|Ligue 1
|PSG
|RW/RM
|83
|Angel Di Maria
|Argentina
|Liga Portugal
|Benfica
|CF/RM/RW/ST
|83
|Jonas Hofmann
|Germany
|Bundesliga
|Bayer Leverkusen
|CAM/RM/LM
|83
Best affordable LM midfielders in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team
Some of the best affordable options for LMs in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team are versatile players who have LM as an alternative position, making Katie McCabe, Marcos Acuna, Ashleigh Neville, and Grimaldo all options to consider.
Bundesliga has several candidates to sign on a budget, with the aforementioned Grimaldo joined by Serge Gnabry and Jonas Hoffman.
|Player Name
|Nation
|League
|Club
|Positions
|OVR
|Jack Grealish
|England
|Premier League
|Manchester City
|LW/LM
|85
|Katie McCabe
|Ireland
|Barclays WSL
|Arsenal
|LB/LWB/LM/LW
|85
|Marcos Acuna
|Argentina
|LaLiga
|Sevilla
|LWB/LWB/LM
|85
|Megan Rapinoe
|United States
|NWSL
|OL Reign
|LM/LW
|85
|Caitlin Foord
|Australia
|Barclays WSL
|Arsenal
|LW/LM/CAM/RW
|84
|Ashleigh Neville
|England
|Barclays WSL
|Tottenham
|RB/RWB/RM/LM
|84
|Mikel Merino
|Spain
|LaLiga
|Real Sociedad
|CM/LM/CAM
|84
|Serge Gnabry
|Germany
|Bundesliga
|Bayern Munich
|RM/LM/RW/ST
|84
|Grimaldo
|Germany
|Bundesliga
|Bayer Leverkusen
|LWB/LB/LM
|84
|Jonas Hoffman
|Germany
|Bundesliga
|Bayer Leverkusen
|CAM/RM/LM
|83