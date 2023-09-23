Are FC Points worth buying in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

EA Sports separated from FIFA for the first time in three decades with the launch of EA FC 24, but nothing has changed about Ultimate Team’s premium currency, now called FC Points.

Ever since Ultimate Team first launched in FIFA 09, a premium currency has been available to purchase with real-world money for players to open packs—EA Sports’ version of the controversial loot boxes that are prevalent in modern gaming.

Previously called FIFA Points, the premium currency has simply been rebranded to FC Points. It’s still the quickest way to bolster your squad in Ultimate Team and potentially to get your hands on some of the best players available.

But are FC Points worth it? Will spending your hard-earned cash yield significant rewards? We put those questions to the test in EA FC 24.

Are FC points worth buying in EA FC 24?

For the purpose of this investigation, I spent 10,000 FC Points in EA FC 24—4,600 of which came as a bonus with the Ultimate Edition of the game, with the other 5,400 coming from my own pocket. In real-world terms, this amounts to just under $100.

To clearly showcase the results of my pack openings, I made a blank squad in Ultimate Team to show off the highest-rated players I pulled during my spree, and it’s fair to say the results were pretty split.

I was fortunate enough to pull high-rated players like Toni Kroos, Joshua Kimmich, and Trent Alexander-Arnold, all of whom are “Walkout” cards in Ultimate Team, though they can all be purchased on the Transfer Market for less than 20,000 coins.

Our results from opening packs were varied. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

I received no Promo cards, like Team of the Week or Nike Mad Ready players, even though I boosted my chances of better pulls by getting Promo Packs from the store.

I spent 1,800 of my FC Points on three Prime Gold Player Packs, and a further 2,800 on eight Premium Gold Player Packs. I spent the remaining 5,400 FC Points on Premium Gold Packs, which are EA FC 24’s regular packs that players can purchase with coins or FC Points.

As you can see, the results were by no means excellent. My pulls didn’t provide me with a squad that I’d feel confident enough to enter Rivals or Champions with, and the vast majority of these players will be used to complete SBCs.

In conclusion, it’s fair to say that buying FC Points in EA FC 24 is not worth it.

Best time to buy FC Points in EA FC 24

If you do decide to spend some of your hard-earned cash on FC Points in EA FC 24, make sure to take advantage of any Promos that are available in the store, as these packs are significantly better.

EA FC 24 refreshes its store every 24 hours at 6 pm BST/1 pm CT, and while there will not always be promotional packs to take advantage of, it’s always best to wait until they appear again. For the same reason, I’d also recommend saving any leftover FC Points you might have for the next round of Promo Packs in EA FC 24, rather than opening standard packs that cost 150 FC Points each.

