Where to find Pyroxene in Dynasty Warriors Origins

As you wander across Ancient China in Dynasty Warriors Origins, you will come across large orange crystals sticking out of the ground. These are Pyroxene deposits and you can mine them to help upgrade your abilities.

Recommended Videos

These gems are far easier to spot than the Dynasty Warriors Origins Old Coins you can also find scattered across the world map. Once you’ve collected a bunch, you can refine them at any inn to bolster your abilities. Here, you’ll find everything you need to know about these orange crystals.

Where to farm Pyroxene Crystals in Dynasty Warriors Origins

You can find several Pyroxene Crystals on a specific route that quickly reappears. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The good news about Pyroxene is that each ore deposit regenerates quickly. You only need to leave the region you’re currently walking in for it to replenish. They look like big orange crystals and will appear in the same spots every time.

If you’re looking for a way to farm Pyroxene Crystals quickly, it’s best to do it in Chapter Three. Start from the Ji settlement in You Province and head across the bridge. Head through the gate and pick up the two crystals along the way south. Head left and through the gate into Qing Province to get the ore next to Pingyuan, then head north until you reach the gate to the right. Pick up the final ore and then return to Ji. You can pick up at least four Pyroxene ores in less than a minute each lap.

How to make gems in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Sometimes you can use Pyroxene to upgrade specific Gems. Image via Koei Tecmo.

At any town in the world, you have access to the inn, where you can read messages from NPCs that help build Dynasty Warriors Origins Bonds. Below the Letters option is Create Gems. This allows you to refine crystals into levels for one of five passive skills:

Oblivion Gem – expands attack range.

– expands attack range. Vortex Gem – boosts damage to enemies launched in the air.

– boosts damage to enemies launched in the air. Scorch Gem – boosts damage dealt to enemies with parries.

– boosts damage dealt to enemies with parries. Wellspring Gem – restores health for every 100 enemies defeated.

– restores health for every 100 enemies defeated. Ascendance Gem – activates with a percentage chance to automatically block an attack from an enemy officer.

With each level gained, the gems will activate more often, do more damage, or heal more health. You can only have one gem equipped at a time, so make sure you switch it up often.

Since leveling gems is random, there’s no way to specifically boost one gem. However, the crystals will sometimes glow before spending Pyroxene, highlighting them on the menu. If you spend Pyroxene gems while they’re glowing, only those gems will level up. Additionally, you may get a bonus for leveling up one of the gems each time you refine gems, so it’s worth gathering a bunch and only spending when your desired gem option is glowing.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy