Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Dynasty Warriors Origins Pyroxene: the nameless hero is standing next to an orange crystal in the ground.
Image via Koei Tecmo Games
Category:
Dynasty Warriors

Where to find Pyroxene in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Tips on how to farm Pyroxene Crystals in Dynasty Warriors Origins, and how to guarantee make the gems you want.
Image of Dave Irwin
Dave Irwin
|

Published: Jan 14, 2025 10:30 am

As you wander across Ancient China in Dynasty Warriors Origins, you will come across large orange crystals sticking out of the ground. These are Pyroxene deposits and you can mine them to help upgrade your abilities.

Recommended Videos

These gems are far easier to spot than the Dynasty Warriors Origins Old Coins you can also find scattered across the world map. Once you’ve collected a bunch, you can refine them at any inn to bolster your abilities. Here, you’ll find everything you need to know about these orange crystals.

Where to farm Pyroxene Crystals in Dynasty Warriors Origins

character on a horse in dynasty warriors origins
You can find several Pyroxene Crystals on a specific route that quickly reappears. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The good news about Pyroxene is that each ore deposit regenerates quickly. You only need to leave the region you’re currently walking in for it to replenish. They look like big orange crystals and will appear in the same spots every time.

If you’re looking for a way to farm Pyroxene Crystals quickly, it’s best to do it in Chapter Three. Start from the Ji settlement in You Province and head across the bridge. Head through the gate and pick up the two crystals along the way south. Head left and through the gate into Qing Province to get the ore next to Pingyuan, then head north until you reach the gate to the right. Pick up the final ore and then return to Ji. You can pick up at least four Pyroxene ores in less than a minute each lap.

How to make gems in Dynasty Warriors Origins

An image of the gem menu in dynasty warriors origins
Sometimes you can use Pyroxene to upgrade specific Gems. Image via Koei Tecmo.

At any town in the world, you have access to the inn, where you can read messages from NPCs that help build Dynasty Warriors Origins Bonds. Below the Letters option is Create Gems. This allows you to refine crystals into levels for one of five passive skills:

  • Oblivion Gem – expands attack range.
  • Vortex Gem – boosts damage to enemies launched in the air.
  • Scorch Gem – boosts damage dealt to enemies with parries.
  • Wellspring Gem – restores health for every 100 enemies defeated.
  • Ascendance Gem – activates with a percentage chance to automatically block an attack from an enemy officer.

With each level gained, the gems will activate more often, do more damage, or heal more health. You can only have one gem equipped at a time, so make sure you switch it up often.

Since leveling gems is random, there’s no way to specifically boost one gem. However, the crystals will sometimes glow before spending Pyroxene, highlighting them on the menu. If you spend Pyroxene gems while they’re glowing, only those gems will level up. Additionally, you may get a bonus for leveling up one of the gems each time you refine gems, so it’s worth gathering a bunch and only spending when your desired gem option is glowing.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Dave Irwin
Dave Irwin
Dave is a freelance journalist contributing to Dot Esports, as well as a few other outlets, including Game Rant, PCGamesN, and Pocket Tactics. With six years experience creating guides, reviews, and features, you'll also find some of his work on Rock, Paper, Shotgun and Tech Raptor. While he loves his retro games, he has found plenty to love with modern game series' such as Monster Hunter, Dark Souls, and many more. He has played every Pokemon game since day one and is also an avid board game enthusiast. He also loves birds. Make sure to follow him on Twitter (@dave__irwin) for more.
twitter