What is a Moniker in Dragon’s Dogma 2? What your Moniker means for your created character

Creating your character can be time-consuming, especially given how extensive the customization is in Dragon’s Dogma 2. While you may want to play with friends, your name may not be appropriate, and this is where monikers come into play.

Here’s everything you need to know about monikers in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Dragon’s Dogma 2: What are monikers, explained

Your spicy names will be replaced with monikers for other players. Screenshot by Dot Esports via CAPCOM

In Dragon’s Dogma 2, monikers refer to your character’s nickname that can be used if the system detects you’ve named your Pawn or Arisen something crude or spicy. If you have a spicy name, you will still get to see it. But if you’re loading in with others, they will see your moniker.

Monikers are different from your character’s name, which you control completely. But your moniker can only be selected from a predetermined list of nicknames. For example, I may name my character after myself—Hayley, of course—and then I chose Lancellot for my moniker, because Hayley isn’t available, and sadly, neither is WizardWarlord.

The reason why you can only select monikers from a predetermined list is for player safety because not everyone wants to use or see inappropriate words, and not everyone playing Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be an adult.

So, the list of monikers contains basic, G-rated names like Lancellot and Sagitarrius, and it’s essentially CAPCOM’s way of parental controlling our character’s names. It should also be noted there is no way to add a moniker, even if it’s G or PG-friendly.

While you can go in and change your character and its name in the character creation tool before launch, it’s unknown whether you can change your name once you’re playing the campaign.

In Dragon’s Dogma, we could buy the Secret of Metamorphosis or Art of Metamorphosis to edit our character’s name. Hopefully, we’ll get something similar in Dragon’s Dogma 2, just in case we want to make any big changes. Whether that happens or not, this is everything you’ll need to know about monikers and how they work in Dragon’s Dogma 2.