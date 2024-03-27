Use this destructive Dragon’s Dogma 2 trick to open up new hidden paths

Let’s face it, getting from point A to point B in Dragon’s Dogma 2 can be a pain, but now one eagle-eyed player has uncovered a new way to open up shortcuts… but you’ll need firepower.

Catapults aren’t just for fighting giants in Dragon’s Dogma 2, apparently. Instead, these pieces of machinery can also be used to destroy boulders blocking secret paths across the map, as first shared by ingenious player Peppo on X (formerly Twitter) today. Load the catapult up with a stone and let it fire and sometimes you’ll have a fresh path ready to travel.

I just found out you can use catapults to unlock new parts on the map in Dragon's Dogma 2! #DD2 pic.twitter.com/RhH1OsiDEg — Peppo (@Peppo_LS) March 26, 2024

This is just one of the shortcuts that can be accessed using this crafty Dragon’s Dogma 2 trick, so keep your eyes peeled the next time you see a suspicious stack of boulders or a catapult lying around the map. These new paths can be super handy for getting around, especially in those areas that have no Oxcart or Portcrystal to call upon.

Unsurprisingly, a lot of players were just as surprised as us to see the catapult used for this pathfinding purpose. In fact, some players weren’t even aware you can load and fire it at all. This is just another piece of the game that can be taken advantage of by those who choose to explore.

Despite being available for many days now, it still seems players are only scratching the surface of what’s possible in DD2. Though it had its launch woes, many players are still sticking with it and diving into everything this highly anticipated sequel has to offer.

Before you head out searching for boulders, be warned not every catapult will have a secret to uncover, but it’s still worth giving them all a try.

