What do you get for buying the Deluxe Edition of Dragon's Dogma 2.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is launching in March 2024 and fans of the franchise will be able to choose between the standard version and the Deluxe Edition, which comes with special in-game perks.

Throughout this article, we’ll explain exactly what you get from buying the Deluxe Edition instead of the standard version of Dragon’s Dogma 2 and if the extra money thrown into the purchase is actually worth it or not.

What is included in Dragon’s Dogma 2 Deluxe Edition?

The Dragon’s Dogma 2 Deluxe Edition comes with the A Boon for Adventurers – New Journey Pack add-on, on top of the base version of the game. Here’s what items are included in the New Journey Pack:

1,500 Rift Crystals

Explorer’s Camping Kit

Dragon’s Dogma Music & Sound Collection

Harpysnare Smoke Beacons

Heartfelt Pendant

Ambivalent Rift Incense

Makeshift Gaol Key

Art of Metamorphosis

Wakestone

The items and perks included in the Deluxe Edition. Image via Capcom

Both the Dragon’s Dogma 2 standard version and Deluxe Edition can already be pre-purchased on PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Deluxe Edition pre-order bonuses

The players who pre-order the standard version of Dragon’s Dogma 2 will gain the A Boon in Early Battles – Superior Weapons Quartet pack. This add-on features a staff, a sword and shield, a bow, and twin daggers.

In addition to these, whoever pre-orders the Deluxe Edition of Dragon’s Dogma 2 will also be granted the Adventurer’s Safeguard Ring of Assurance.

Is the Dragon’s Dogma 2 Deluxe Edition worth it?

Given that the Deluxe Edition costs $80 at pre-order, which is only $10 more than the standard version of the game, it looks absolutely worth buying the Deluxe Edition, as you’ll gain a handful of great items, custom sounds, 1,500 Rift Crystals to spend on the Rift Shop or pay for the service of Hired Pawns.