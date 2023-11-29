Dragon’s Dogma 2 is launching in March 2024 and fans of the franchise will be able to choose between the standard version and the Deluxe Edition, which comes with special in-game perks.
Throughout this article, we’ll explain exactly what you get from buying the Deluxe Edition instead of the standard version of Dragon’s Dogma 2 and if the extra money thrown into the purchase is actually worth it or not.
What is included in Dragon’s Dogma 2 Deluxe Edition?
The Dragon’s Dogma 2 Deluxe Edition comes with the A Boon for Adventurers – New Journey Pack add-on, on top of the base version of the game. Here’s what items are included in the New Journey Pack:
- 1,500 Rift Crystals
- Explorer’s Camping Kit
- Dragon’s Dogma Music & Sound Collection
- Harpysnare Smoke Beacons
- Heartfelt Pendant
- Ambivalent Rift Incense
- Makeshift Gaol Key
- Art of Metamorphosis
- Wakestone
Both the Dragon’s Dogma 2 standard version and Deluxe Edition can already be pre-purchased on PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam.
Dragon’s Dogma 2 Deluxe Edition pre-order bonuses
The players who pre-order the standard version of Dragon’s Dogma 2 will gain the A Boon in Early Battles – Superior Weapons Quartet pack. This add-on features a staff, a sword and shield, a bow, and twin daggers.
In addition to these, whoever pre-orders the Deluxe Edition of Dragon’s Dogma 2 will also be granted the Adventurer’s Safeguard Ring of Assurance.
Is the Dragon’s Dogma 2 Deluxe Edition worth it?
Given that the Deluxe Edition costs $80 at pre-order, which is only $10 more than the standard version of the game, it looks absolutely worth buying the Deluxe Edition, as you’ll gain a handful of great items, custom sounds, 1,500 Rift Crystals to spend on the Rift Shop or pay for the service of Hired Pawns.