Besides announcing a release date and revealing significant bits of its intriguing immersive gameplay, Capcom has finally put its upcoming action RPG, Dragon’s Dogma 2, up for pre-orders across all platforms, and it comes with a couple of exciting bonuses for you to collect.

Here’s how you can grab a pre-order copy of the game today.

Pre-order your copy of Dragon’s Dogma 2 with these steps

Slated for a release on March 22, 2024, Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be available on three of today’s most popular platforms—PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can pre-purchase the game for any of the eligible platforms and it comes in two editions, both of which are eligible for pre-orders.

The standard edition, priced at $69.99, includes a Superior Weapons Quartet as a pre-order bonus, while the deluxe edition, priced at $79.99, includes the Quartet as well as the Ring of Assurance.

Superior Weapons Quartet. Image via Capcom Ring of Assurance. Image via Capcom

The deluxe edition also comes with a “Boon for Adventurers – New Journey Pack” that includes camping gear, Rift Crystals, custom sounds, and a lot of useful items for you to avail when the game goes live. Here’s how you can pre-order either of these editions based on your platform.

How to pre-order Dragon’s Dogma 2 for PC

On PC, the game is available to pre-purchase via Steam. To do so, follow these steps:

Open Steam on your PC (website or app). Go to the Store page and search for Dragon’s Dogma 2. Decide which edition you want to pre-order and then add it to your cart. Complete the purchase.

That’s it—the game, including all eligible bonuses, will be ready for you to download once it’s launched.

How to pre-order Dragon’s Dogma 2 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S

Visit the PlayStation Store for PS5 or the Microsoft Store for Xbox to pre-order the game on your console. Follow these steps:

Open the PlayStation Store app on your PS5 (Microsoft Store for Xbox consoles) or visit the website and log in. Search for Dragon’s Dogma 2. Click on Pre-Order below the edition you want and complete the purchase.

The game, including all eligible bonuses, will be ready for you to download once it launches on March 22.

If you pre-order the deluxe edition of Dragon’s Dogma 2, upon launch, make sure to use the redeem code for the New Journey Pack to claim it. Capcom will reveal more details regarding claiming additional content as the release date nears. You can pre-order the game for all platforms until March 21, 2024.