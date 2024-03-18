Dragon’s Dogma 2 streamer JustIchor gets Twitch channel deleted after leaking 4 hours of gameplay

After somehow streaming four hours of Dragon’s Dogma 2 gameplay on Twitch ahead of the game’s launch, streamer JustIchor has since had their Twitch channel taken down due to a “violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service.”

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is the next big RPG to release this year, with developer and publisher Capcom releasing it on Friday, March 22. However, at least one individual, known only as JustIchor, seemed to get hold of their copy early, as evidenced by how they proceeded to stream it for several hours on Twitch on Friday, March 15—a whole week before launch.

Fans should only have access to the character creator, not the full game. Image via Capcom

How JustIchor acquired a copy isn’t known, but it’s reasonable to assume they were simply shipped a physical copy early. There have been instances of retailers sending out pre-orders ahead of a game’s launch in the past couple of years, which resulted in spoiler-filled details being shared online. Examples include Hogwarts Legacy and God of War Ragnarök, the latter of which even prompted a disgruntled X (formerly Twitter) post from the game’s creative director.

If you’ve yet to see JustIchor’s stream, it was archived on their Twitch channel. But at some point over the weekend, their channel was taken down with the only explanation being it was in violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service. While the exact cause is nebulous, it most likely was due to their Dragon’s Dogma 2 stream since it was spoiling something they shouldn’t have had access to in the first place.

As far as we can tell, there’s no other upload of the stream anywhere, but if you’re particularly concerned about not being spoiled on anything to do with Dragon’s Dogma 2 (beyond what’s been shared in previews), you’ll want to be careful while browsing the internet. It’s unlikely JustIchor was the only one to get a copy of the game early, and even if no one else streams it, it wouldn’t be surprising if others simply shared story spoilers or posted screenshots of late-game content.

