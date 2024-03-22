Dragon’s Dogma 2 Nesting Troubles: How to throw a jar of poison into the nest

One of the side quests you can start in the town of Melve in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is called Nesting Troubles. This quest is started by visiting the ruins in Melve after the dragon fight and speaking to Sir Lennart. He tells you there is a saurian nest nearby causing the villagers trouble, and you’re tasked with clearing out the area.

Recommended Videos

Even after eliminating the saurians that inhabit the nearby area, though, Sir Lennart still wants you to ensure they never return to Melve. Lennart then tasks you with throwing a jar of poison into the river where the nest is, ensuring the saurians can never pop up again.

In this guide, I’ll explain how you can throw a jar of poison into the river so you can finish up the Nesting Troubles quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

How to complete Nesting Troubles in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The saurian nest in Melve. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First and foremost, before you receive the task to throw the jar of poison into the river, you have to eliminate the saurians at the nest. This is easily done by exiting Melve, heading over the bridge, and then down to the nest by the river. There are only a few saurians there, so it shouldn’t take long to take them out. You can also destroy the saurian eggs in the area, which is done by simply using your weapon on them.

With the saurians gone, return to Sir Lennart and receive the task of throwing a jar of poison into the river. While this might seem simple enough, Lennart doesn’t give you any indication as to how to acquire a jar of poison. He doesn’t give you a poison jar to put in your inventory and offers little explanation as to where to find one.

How to throw a poison jar into the river

Luckily, there just happens to be a poison barrel outside of the gates to Melve. Right near the bridge that goes over the river and outside the stone arch to enter Melve, you’ll see a purple barrel sitting on the ground. This barrel is full of poison, as you might surmise, and all you need to do is grab it using the appropriate button (R2/RT on controller).

Once you have grabbed the poison barrel, walk over to the river, where my character is standing in the screenshot below, and toss the barrel into the water. Be sure to throw it on the left side of the saurian nest, as throwing it on the right side can poison the water entirely.

Throwing the poison barrel into the river. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’ve done everything correctly, Sir Lennart comes over to thank you for your service and offers you a small reward of 1,250 gold and a Stoutness Extract. You’ll also receive some much-needed XP. You can now move on to your next quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more