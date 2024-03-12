Asmongold says Dragon’s Dogma 2 isn’t all about difficulty, players are just ‘f***ing bad’

Asmongold has shared his opinion on Dragon’s Dogma 2 and believes the Capcom title isn’t focused on being difficult to play but has a pretty blunt assessment of the average gamer.

Recommended Videos

First-hand looks of Dragon’s Dogma 2 have taken place ahead of the release on March 22, with some who played the game expressing their surprise at the lack of hand-holding in the title as you are unleashed upon the world.

Fans expect a purr-fect game. Image via Capcom

While some games earn a reputation as being extremely tough and are designed that way, Asmongold says that isn’t the case for Dragon’s Dogma 2 and, instead, players are just “f***ing bad.”

Reacting to a player’s experience of the Capcom title, Asmongold praised Dragon’s Dogma 2 for mechanics that players seemingly have to discover themselves—comparing it to the opposite “yellow paint” situation where areas you can climb are clearly marked.

Asmongold much prefers a more hidden approach that, while still basic enough to comprehend, puts the player in control of discovering things for themselves rather than starting a game with an immersion-ruining tutorial that is often tedious.

He added that games like Dark Souls and Elden Ring showed developers that “people don’t need to be handheld” and will find these things themselves. But he did express surprise when the video he was reacting to said Dragon’s Dogma 2 has less hand-holding than Elden Ring.

It’s worth pointing out that Maximilian Dood, who played at the preview event for Dragon’s Dogma 2, did not start the game from scratch and instead picked up the story at a point chosen by the developer—with every player at the preview event beginning in the same spot.

That means we could still see a tutorial of sorts at the beginning of Dragon’s Dogma 2 when the full game lands on March 22.