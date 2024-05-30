What is the maximum level in Dragon Age: Inquisition?

As you play through the sprawling RPG that is Dragon Age: Inquisition, you are likely going to wonder just how many experience points you can earn and what level you can rank up your Inquisitor to.

We’re going to be looking at what the maximum level is in Dragon Age: Inquisition, as well as the easiest way to gain experience points and start ranking up.

What is the maximum level you can reach in Dragon Age: Inquisition?

27 is the highest level that the player character can get to. Image via Bioware.

The maximum level your Inquisitor can obtain in Dragon Age: Inquisition is level 27. This level can be reached when the player has collected a total of 791, 384 experience points. There is a reason for this cap at level 27, as allowing the player to advance any further than this would affect the game’s balance.

It is nearly impossible to reach level 27 with the base game alone. This is because enemies will not scale their levels alongside the player. The only way to reach max level is if the Even Ground trials are added to the base game via the Trespasser DLC. Despite the difficulty of reaching level 27 within the base game, it becomes a much more obtainable goal when you have all three DLCs: The Descent, Jaws of Hakkon, and the aforementioned Trespasser.

How to level up fast in Dragon Age: Inquisition

You can earn XP by turning in creature items, such as those dropped by Dragons (if you’re brave enough to fight one). Image via Bioware.

To start climbing towards that max level of 27, progress through the game and complete the various quests that are assigned to you. You’ll level up more if you opt to complete all the quests that the game has to offer, including the side quests and companion and adviser missions.

As well as completing missions, you can also earn experience points by defeating enemies and sealing Fade Rifts. Both of these actions are done automatically when you are completing quests and progressing through the story. However, once you complete the opening quests of the game, you’ll have the option to seal Fade Rifts as you go as side quests. You will also defeat more enemies in the game if you complete side quests alongside main story quests, leading to more experience points in the long run.

Experience points can also be earned by unlocking codexes and researching various creatures. Codexes can be found in a range of different places throughout the game. All you need to do is approach them and interact with them to unlock the entry, and you’ll be given some experience points.

To research creatures, you have to defeat various rare creatures that can be found throughout the world. Once you have defeated them, they might drop loot that is classed as a creature item. Turn in these creature items at the research table—unlocked in Haven during the Know Thy Enemy quest—and you will also gain some additional experience points.

