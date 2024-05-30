All Dragon Age: Inquisition companion quests, listed

If you’ve played any Dragon Age games, you’ll know how important relationships with companions are. When you start developing those relationships, you’ll unlock quests specific to your friends to help you keep building those bonds and get rewards while you do so.

Dragon Age: Inquisition is certainly no exception either, with plenty of quests to do for the companions that join you in exploring and the Inquisition’s advisers that guide you as you eventually take on the role of Inquisitor.

Here’s all the companion and adviser quests in Dragon Age: Inquisition, what you’ll be doing in the quests, and all their rewards.

All companion and adviser quests in Dragon Age: Inquisition

How to make friends and influence people, RPG style. Image via Bioware

Companion Quest Name Purpose of Quest Rewards upon completion Blackwall The Lone Warden Recruit Blackwall to the Inquisition One Power

80 Influence

177 XP Blackwall Memories of the Grey Collect Grey Warden artifacts Emprise du Lion artifacts: 150 Influence and 331 XP

Hinterlands, Storm Coast, and Fallow Mire artifacts: 40 Influence and 44 XP

Western Approach artifacts: 80 Influence and 128 XP Blackwall Explanations Romance-specific quest for Blackwall – Blackwall Revelations Find Blackwall after he disappears from Skyhold. If romancing Blackwall, Explanations must be completed first. Three Power

400 Influence

1,943 XP Cassandra Unfinished Business Tracking down Rebel Templars and Apostate Mages Killing Gordon the Frank: 150 Influence and 331 XP.

Killing Leo of Lucien and Jepler the Unbound: 80 Influence and 242 XP.

Killing Ser Hildebrandt and Ser Rebenger Torn: 80 Influence and 128 XP.

Completing the quest: Two Power, 600 Influence, and 1,324 XP. Cassandra Promise of Destruction Investigating the disappearance of the Seekers of Truth. Three Power

400 Influence

1,025 XP Cassandra Guilty Pleasures Developing your friendship with Cassandra by getting Varric to finish writing her favorite book series 80 Influence

128 XP Cassandra The Ideal Romance Romance-specific quest for Cassandra – Cole The Forgotten Boy Not a full quest. Mostly a cutscene. – Cole Subjected to His Will Help Cole decide whether to remain a spirit or become more human Three Power

400 Influence

1,934 XP Cullen Perseverance Decide whether Cullen will start taking lyrium again or whether he will quit completely. Three Power

400 Influence

1,025 XP Cullen Before the Dawn Track down Samson the red Templar leader. Only available if you side with the Templars over the Mages. Three Power

400 Influence

1,934 XP Cullen Happier Times Romance-specific quest for Cullen – Dorian One Less Venatori Hunt down a group of Venatori mages. Only available when the Dorian’s Request war table mission has been completed. – Dorian Last Resort of Good Men Develop your relationship with Dorian by attending a meeting between Dorian and his father. Three Power

400 Influence

1,025 XP Dorian The Magister’s Birthright Romance-specific quest for Dorian – Iron Bull The Captain of the Chargers Recruit Iron Bull to the Inquisition One Power

80 Influence

177 XP Iron Bull Demands of the Qun Meet an agent of the Ben-Hassrath with Iron Bull and the Chargers on the Storm Coast Three Power400 Influence1,025 XP

The Dread helmet for Iron Bull.

Qunari Bench Skyhold customization item Iron Bull Tough Love Romance-specific quest for Iron Bull – Josephine Of Somewhat Fallen Fortune Aid Josephine against an assassin group trying to kill her. Three Power

400 Influence

1,025 XP Josephine Heraldry from a Herald Romance-specific quest for Josephine – Josephine An Unexpected Engagement Romance-specific quest for Josephine – Leliana The Left Hand of the Divine Accompany Lelilana to the Valence Cloister to find something left for her by Divine Justinia V after her death. Three Power

400 Influence

1,025 XP

If Leliana kills Sister Natalie, you will also receive one of the Tongue of Serpents daggers. Leliana Under Her Skin Find the merchant Vicinius to discover more about the Venatori leader Calpernia. Only available if you side with the Templars over the Mages. Three Power

400 Influence

1,934 XP

If you collect memory crystals as you go, you’ll also earn 50 XP per crystal. Sera A Friend of Red Jenny Recruit Sera to the Inquisition One Power

80 Influence

177 XP Sera The Verchiel March Scare some nobles with Sera in Red Jenny style. Three Power

400 Influence

1,025 XP Sera A Woman Who Wants for Nothing Romance-specific quest for Sera – Solas Measuring the Veil Go with Solas to the Hinterlands to study an ancient Elven artifact. 40 Influence

44 XP

An Amulet of Power that can only be used by Solas Solas All New, Faded for Her Help one of Solas’s spirit friends, who has been summoned against its will. Three Power

400 Influence

1,025 XP

If you kill the demon and loot it, you will receive Pure Lightning Essence.

You can also gain an extra 85 XP for each pillar that is destroyed. Solas What Lies Dormant Investigate a powerful but not yet open Fade Rift in the Hinterlands with Solas. Two Power

600 Influence

1,324 XP Varric Seeing Red Find and destroy multiple Primeval Red Lyrium veins. Two Power

200 Influence

967 XP Varric Well, Shit Enter the Deep Roads with Varric and Bianca to track the source of the red lyrium. Three Power

400 Influence

1,025 XP Vivienne The Imperial Enchanter Recruit Vivienne to the Inquisition. Exalted Plain’s tome: 80 Influence and 242 XP.Hinterlands tome: 40 Influence and 44 XP. Western Approach tome: 80 Influence and 128 XP. Vivienne Favors the First Enchanter Collect three tomes for the Circle of Magi. Exalted Plains tome: 80 Influence and 242 XP.

Hinterlands tome: 40 Influence and 44 XP.

Western Approach tome: 80 Influence and 128 XP. Vivienne Bring Me the Heart of Snow White Acquire the heart of a snowy wyvern so Vivienne can create a special potion. Three Power

400 Influence

1,025 XP.

After talking to Vivienne at Skyhold when you have given her the heart and the quest is complete, you’ll also receive these items:

Hat of Majesty

Enchanter’s Seat Skyhold customization item.

