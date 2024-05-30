An image of the Dragon Age characters standing at the War Table
Image via Bioware
Category:
Dragon Age

All Dragon Age: Inquisition companion quests, listed

Make friends and earn rewards with companion and adviser quests.
Image of Antonia Haynes
Antonia Haynes
|
Published: May 30, 2024 12:53 am

If you’ve played any Dragon Age games, you’ll know how important relationships with companions are. When you start developing those relationships, you’ll unlock quests specific to your friends to help you keep building those bonds and get rewards while you do so. 

Recommended Videos

Dragon Age: Inquisition is certainly no exception either, with plenty of quests to do for the companions that join you in exploring and the Inquisition’s advisers that guide you as you eventually take on the role of Inquisitor.

Here’s all the companion and adviser quests in Dragon Age: Inquisition, what you’ll be doing in the quests, and all their rewards.

All companion and adviser quests in Dragon Age: Inquisition

An image of Cassandra and the advisors from Dragon Age: Inquisition
How to make friends and influence people, RPG style. Image via Bioware
CompanionQuest NamePurpose of QuestRewards upon completion
BlackwallThe Lone WardenRecruit Blackwall to the InquisitionOne Power
80 Influence
177 XP
BlackwallMemories of the GreyCollect Grey Warden artifactsEmprise du Lion artifacts: 150 Influence and 331 XP
Hinterlands, Storm Coast, and Fallow Mire artifacts: 40 Influence and 44 XP
Western Approach artifacts: 80 Influence and 128 XP
BlackwallExplanationsRomance-specific quest for Blackwall
BlackwallRevelations Find Blackwall after he disappears from Skyhold. If romancing Blackwall, Explanations must be completed first.Three Power
400 Influence
1,943 XP 
CassandraUnfinished BusinessTracking down Rebel Templars and Apostate MagesKilling Gordon the Frank: 150 Influence and 331 XP. 
Killing Leo of Lucien and Jepler the Unbound: 80 Influence and 242 XP. 
Killing Ser Hildebrandt and Ser Rebenger Torn: 80 Influence and 128 XP. 
Completing the quest: Two Power, 600 Influence, and 1,324 XP. 
CassandraPromise of Destruction Investigating the disappearance of the Seekers of Truth.Three Power
400 Influence
1,025 XP
CassandraGuilty PleasuresDeveloping your friendship with Cassandra by getting Varric to finish writing her favorite book series80 Influence
128 XP
CassandraThe Ideal RomanceRomance-specific quest for Cassandra
ColeThe Forgotten BoyNot a full quest. Mostly a cutscene. 
ColeSubjected to His WillHelp Cole decide whether to remain a spirit or become more humanThree Power
400 Influence
1,934 XP
CullenPerseveranceDecide whether Cullen will start taking lyrium again or whether he will quit completely. Three Power
400 Influence
1,025 XP
CullenBefore the DawnTrack down Samson the red Templar leader. Only available if you side with the Templars over the Mages. Three Power
400 Influence
 1,934 XP
CullenHappier TimesRomance-specific quest for Cullen
DorianOne Less VenatoriHunt down a group of Venatori mages. Only available when the Dorian’s Request war table mission has been completed. 
DorianLast Resort of Good MenDevelop your relationship with Dorian by attending a meeting between Dorian and his father. Three Power
400 Influence
1,025 XP
DorianThe Magister’s BirthrightRomance-specific quest for Dorian
Iron Bull The Captain of the ChargersRecruit Iron Bull to the InquisitionOne Power
80 Influence
177 XP
Iron BullDemands of the QunMeet an agent of the Ben-Hassrath with Iron Bull and the Chargers on the Storm CoastThree Power400 Influence1,025 XP
The Dread helmet for Iron Bull. 
Qunari Bench Skyhold customization item
Iron BullTough LoveRomance-specific quest for Iron Bull
JosephineOf Somewhat Fallen FortuneAid Josephine against an assassin group trying to kill her.Three Power
400 Influence
1,025 XP
JosephineHeraldry from a HeraldRomance-specific quest for Josephine
JosephineAn Unexpected EngagementRomance-specific quest for Josephine
LelianaThe Left Hand of the DivineAccompany Lelilana to the Valence Cloister to find something left for her by Divine Justinia V after her death.Three Power
400 Influence
1,025 XP
If Leliana kills Sister Natalie, you will also receive one of the Tongue of Serpents daggers. 
LelianaUnder Her SkinFind the merchant Vicinius to discover more about the Venatori leader Calpernia. Only available if you side with the Templars over the Mages. Three Power
400 Influence
 1,934 XP
If you collect memory crystals as you go, you’ll also earn 50 XP per crystal. 
SeraA Friend of Red JennyRecruit Sera to the InquisitionOne Power
80 Influence
177 XP
SeraThe Verchiel MarchScare some nobles with Sera in Red Jenny style. Three Power
400 Influence
1,025 XP
SeraA Woman Who Wants for NothingRomance-specific quest for Sera
SolasMeasuring the VeilGo with Solas to the Hinterlands to study an ancient Elven artifact.40 Influence
44 XP
An Amulet of Power that can only be used by Solas
SolasAll New, Faded for HerHelp one of Solas’s spirit friends, who has been summoned against its will. Three Power
400 Influence
1,025 XP
If you kill the demon and loot it, you will receive Pure Lightning Essence. 
You can also gain an extra 85 XP for each pillar that is destroyed.
SolasWhat Lies DormantInvestigate a powerful but not yet open Fade Rift in the Hinterlands with Solas.Two Power
600 Influence
1,324 XP
VarricSeeing RedFind and destroy multiple Primeval Red Lyrium veins. Two Power
200 Influence
967 XP
VarricWell, ShitEnter the Deep Roads with Varric and Bianca to track the source of the red lyrium.Three Power
400 Influence
 1,025 XP
VivienneThe Imperial EnchanterRecruit Vivienne to the Inquisition. Exalted Plain’s tome: 80 Influence and 242 XP.Hinterlands tome: 40 Influence and 44 XP. Western Approach tome: 80 Influence and 128 XP. 
VivienneFavors the First EnchanterCollect three tomes for the Circle of Magi. Exalted Plains tome: 80 Influence and 242 XP.
Hinterlands tome: 40 Influence and 44 XP. 
Western Approach tome: 80 Influence and 128 XP. 
VivienneBring Me the Heart of Snow WhiteAcquire the heart of a snowy wyvern so Vivienne can create a special potion. Three Power
400 Influence
1,025 XP. 
After talking to Vivienne at Skyhold when you have given her the heart and the quest is complete, you’ll also receive these items:
Hat of Majesty
Enchanter’s Seat Skyhold customization item. 
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article The 5 best accessories in Dragon Age: Inquisition, listed
An image of Varric, Cassandra and Solas with the Inquisitor from Dragon Age: Inquisition
An image of Varric, Cassandra and Solas with the Inquisitor from Dragon Age: Inquisition
An image of Varric, Cassandra and Solas with the Inquisitor from Dragon Age: Inquisition
Category: Dragon Age
Dragon Age
The 5 best accessories in Dragon Age: Inquisition, listed
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes May 28, 2024
Read Article How long does it take to beat Dragon Age: Inquisition?
An image of the characters of Dragon Age: Inquisition fighting off demons
An image of the characters of Dragon Age: Inquisition fighting off demons
An image of the characters of Dragon Age: Inquisition fighting off demons
Category: Dragon Age
Dragon Age
How long does it take to beat Dragon Age: Inquisition?
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes May 24, 2024
Read Article All Dragon Age: Inquisition actors and voice cast
An image of Cassandra and the advisors from Dragon Age: Inquisition
An image of Cassandra and the advisors from Dragon Age: Inquisition
An image of Cassandra and the advisors from Dragon Age: Inquisition
Category: Dragon Age
Dragon Age
All Dragon Age: Inquisition actors and voice cast
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes May 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article The 5 best accessories in Dragon Age: Inquisition, listed
An image of Varric, Cassandra and Solas with the Inquisitor from Dragon Age: Inquisition
Category: Dragon Age
Dragon Age
The 5 best accessories in Dragon Age: Inquisition, listed
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes May 28, 2024
Read Article How long does it take to beat Dragon Age: Inquisition?
An image of the characters of Dragon Age: Inquisition fighting off demons
Category: Dragon Age
Dragon Age
How long does it take to beat Dragon Age: Inquisition?
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes May 24, 2024
Read Article All Dragon Age: Inquisition actors and voice cast
An image of Cassandra and the advisors from Dragon Age: Inquisition
Category: Dragon Age
Dragon Age
All Dragon Age: Inquisition actors and voice cast
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes May 22, 2024
Author
Antonia Haynes
Antonia Haynes is a freelance general gaming writer for Dot Esports who resides in a small seaside town in England where she has lived her whole life. Beginning her video game writing career back in 2014, and having an avid love of gaming since childhood, she became a staff writer in 2018 before becoming freelance in 2023 with her role at Dot Esports. Her ideal day would consist of junk food, fluffy pyjamas and video games because quite frankly going outside is overrated.