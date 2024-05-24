An image of the characters of Dragon Age: Inquisition fighting off demons
How long does it take to beat Dragon Age: Inquisition?

You might want to take some vacation days for this one
Dragon Age: Inquisition is an epic fantasy role-playing game, so as you can imagine, it has plenty of hours’ worth of content to take up your time. 

If you’re thinking of diving into Dragon Age: Inquisition but need to know how long it will take, read on.

How much time does it take to beat Dragon Age: Inquisition?

An image of the Dragon Age characters standing at the War Table
The main campaign of Dragon Age: Inquisition can take anywhere from 45 to 50 hours to complete thanks to the in-depth nature of the story.

If you want to go for 100 percent completion, this will up your playtime significantly. Finishing all the side quests and other tasks, you’re looking at 125 to 130 hours

We haven’t even touched on the three optional DLC packs for Dragon Age: Inquisition, which adds more hours to your time with the game. The three DLCs are The Descent, Jaws of Hakkon, and Trespasser. Of course, these are all optional additions, but Trespasser is technically part of the main narrative and gives your Inquisitor a proper ending. All three DLCs are much like the main game. You can either play through the main story or try for 100 percent. Each one differs a little in the time to complete the main story and the time it takes to do everything.

The Descent is the shortest of the DLCs, coming in at around four hours to complete the main goals and eight hours for full completion. Jaws of Hakkon is a little longer, adding around six hours if you play the main story and 11 hours if you go for 100 percent. Trespasser’s main story is also about six hours, but it won’t take quite as long if you want to complete it 100 percent, putting you back around nine hours. 

If you want to experience everything that Dragon Age: Inquisition has to offer, including the entirety of the three DLCs, it will take around 150 hours. It’s safe to say you need to put a fair amount of time aside if you hope to see everything in Dragon Age: Inquisition and its DLC content.

Read Article All Dragon Age: Inquisition actors and voice cast
An image of Cassandra and the advisors from Dragon Age: Inquisition
All Dragon Age: Inquisition actors and voice cast
Read Article Dragon Age: Inquisition perks guide
An image of the Dragon Age characters standing at the War Table
Dragon Age: Inquisition perks guide
Read Article Dragon Age: Inquisition classes and specializations guide
A promotional image of Varric and Cassandra fighting a dragon in Dragon Age: Inquisition.
Dragon Age: Inquisition classes and specializations guide
