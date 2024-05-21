Dragon Age: Inquisition perks guide

Category Perk Effect How to unlock

Connections Agent: Barter by Belle Belle’s trading connections all over Thedas gives the Inquisition access to valuable commodities and increases its influence with several merchant cartels. Recruit Belle

Connections Agent: Enchanter Ellendra Enchanter Ellendra was persuaded to use her impressive knowledge of healing and protection spells to aid the Inquisition. Recruit Enchanter Ellendra

Connections Agent: Fairbanks The rebel Fairbanks’s close ties with the commoners in the Dales and his familiarity with the Emerald Graves will contribute significantly to the Inquisition’s efforts to gain influence. Recruit Fairbanks

Connections Agent: Lord Berand Lord Berand of Ferelden has returned to the Bannorn, bearing news of the Inquisition. His voice has turned many to the Inquisition’s cause. Recruit Lord Berand

Connections Agent: The Noble Cadaver The Grand Duchess Florianne in a pine box is now among the Inquisition’s assets. Florianne would be gratified to know she is as formidable in death as in life (if only because of her odor). Kill Grand Duchess Florianne and then sentence her remains to community service.

Connections Agent: Sigrid the Exile – Recruit Sigrid Gulsdotten

Connections Agent: Sky Watcher Convinced the Herald of Andraste was sent by the Lady of the Skies, a shaman of the Avvar tribes has sworn himself to the Inquisition. Recruit Sky Watcher

Connections Agent: Speaker Anais Speaker Anais has spoken of the Inquisition to her followers. They, in turn, spread the word of the Inquisition and its mission. Speak with Anais and tell her to spread the word of the Inquisition.

Connections A Favor for a Favor Merchants offer the Inquisition a 10 percent discount on goods. –

Connections Elite Clientele Buy and sell for 15 percent better prices. Unlock A Favor for a Favor and Sterling Reputation

Connections Exacting Buyers Shrewd negotiation allows inquisition procurers to buy a shipment of high-quality materials for their craftsmen. Unlock The Rare Stocks.

Connections Friends in High Places Merchants will send messages when they have sales at their stores in hopes the Inquisitor will put in an appearance. Capture a keep

Connections Nobility Knowledge Detailed study of politics, rhetoric, and those who wield them to best effect. Opens up new dialogue options related to nobles and politics. Grants 50 percent XP for each codex entry unlocked. –

Connections Only the Finest Inquisition procurers can bid at auction on the very highest-quality, rare materials. Unlock Exacting Buyers

Connections The Rare Stocks Inquisition procurers can leverage the organization’s reputation to purchase a shipment of rare and valuable raw materials for crafting. –

Connections The Short List Merchants give access to special offers for rare inventory. Invest five points into Connections

Connections Sterling Reputation Merchants pay the Inquisition 10 percent more for sold items. –

Forces Agent: Clemence the Tranquil Mage Clemence from Redcliffe uses his knowledge of minor enchanting to reinforce the Inquisition’s defenses. Recruit Clemence

Forces Agent: Loranil Loranil’s involvement with the Inquisition cements an alliance with his clan. The perspective of a Dalish elf also gives the Inquisition’s forces an added advantage. Recruit Loranil



Forces Agent: Lord Berand Lord Berand of Ferelden pledges his sword, and those of his forces, to the Inquisition. Recruit Lord Berand



Forces Agent: Michel de Chevan Michel de Chevin, Empress Celene’s former champion, brings his considerable experience as a chevalier. Recruit Michel de Chevan



Forces Agent: Ser Barris Ser Barris’s skill and leadership abilities make him indispensable to Cullen. With his understanding of the red templars, he is also well suited to preparing the Inquisition’s soldiers. Complete the quest Champions of the Just and make sure that Ser Barris survives

Forces Agent: Storvacker – Recruit Storvacker

Forces Agent: The Blades of Hessarian The Blades are unquestioningly loyal and relentless in battle. The group’s addition to the Inquisition lends significantly to its forces’ strength. Recruit The Baldes of Hessarian

Forces Agent: Vale’s Irregulars Corporal Vale founds Vale’s Irregulars, a company of refugees willing and able to take up arms against the chaos. Recruit refugees from the Hinterlands to the Inquisition via Corporal Vale.

Forces Advanced Focus Increase Maximum Focus from 100 to 200. Second Tier Focus Effect for abilities can be triggered. Invest five points into Forces

Forces Antivan- Stitched Saddle Proper tack of fine Antivan leather, custom fitted to both horse and rider, significantly increases resistance to being unseated. Unlock Rider’s Posture

Forces Mage Schematics Provides new, rare schematics of mage armor and weapons Invest four points into Forces

Forces Massache’s Method Five percent increase in XP for killing foes. –

Forces Master Focus Increase Maximum Focus from 200 to 300. Third-Tier Focus effect for abilities can now be triggered. Unlock Advanced Focus

Forces More Healing Potions Increases maximum number of potions the party can carry to four. Invest three points into Forces

Forces Rider’s Posture Training in proper weight distribution during hard riding significantly increases resistance to being unseated. Invest two points into Forces

Forces Rogue Schematics Provides new, rare schematics of rogue armor and weapons Invest four points into Forces

Forces True Grit All party members gain a 10 percent increase to all defenses. Capture a keep

Forces Underworld Knowledge Opens up new dialogue options related to criminal activities and grants 50 percent XP for each codex entry unlocked. –

Forces Warrior Schematics Provides new, rare schematics of warrior armor and weapons Invest four points into Forces

Inquisition Agent: Horsemaster Dennet Dennet lends his considerable experience with the training and handling of various steeds for the Inquisition. Recruit Horsemaster Dennet

Inquisition Antivan Tailoring Increases inventory capacity by 15. –

Inquisition Deeds Renown A better network of bards and criers makes every Inquisition deed garner more power across Thedas. Invest four points into Inquisition

Inquisition Exclusive Training Gain one combat ability point. Invest five points into Inquisition

Inquisition History Knowledge Opens new dialogue options related to history and the Chantry. Grants an additional 50 percent XP for each codex entry found. –

Inquisition Imperial Court Tailoring Increases inventory capacity by 15. Unlock Antivan Tailoring

Inquisition Tempered Glass Flasks Adds one more potion slot for all party members. –

Secrets Agent: The Eager Recruit The young elven woman from Crestwood has joined the Inquisition. Her enthusiasm and dedication have set her apart from other recruits, and she has found a mentor in one of Leliana’s best agents. Recruit Jana

Secrets Agent: Frederic of Serault Frederic’s extensive research into dragons intrigues scholars all over Thedas and draws them to the Inquisition, which benefits from shard knowledge. Recruit Frederic

Secrets Agent: Trader Helsdim – Recruit Helsdim Rolfsen

Secrets Agent: A Magister in Disgrace Former Magister Alexius has been pressed into service for the Inquisition, improving its understanding of the arcane with his experience in pushing the boundaries of magic. Judge Alexis and choose to recruit him

Secrets Agent: Servis Servis now aids the Inquisition as an informant. Intelligence from contacts in the Tevinter Imperium will keep the Inquisition advised of Venatori movement. Capture Servis, judge him, and recruit him

Secrets Agent: Smuggler Tanner Tanner’s contacts in the underworld supply the Inquisition with both rare goods and vital information that cannot be obtained elsewhere. Recruit Tanner

Secrets Agent: Speaker Anais Speaker Anais has instructed her followers to spread out and gather information for the Inquisition. Recruit Anais and tell her to listen and gather information for the Inquisition.

Secrets Agent: Witty Ritts Scout Ritts is now under Leliana’s command and has proven herself adept at intelligence-gathering, employing her wit and charm to coax secrets from her targets. Recruit Ritts

Secrets Arcane Knowledge Opens up new Dialogue options related to the Fade or Arcane Studies. Grants 50 percent XP for each codex entry unlocked. –

Secrets Deft Hands, Fine Tools All rogues in the party can open masterwork locks. Invest four points into Secrets

Secrets Eagle-Eyed Grants a significant increase to the discovery range of searching. Not required

Secrets Enhanced Studies Grants 50 percent XP for each foe studied, including those already completed. Invest two points into Secrets

Secrets Forward Scouts Reveals additional landmarks and points of interest on the maps of every area. Capture a keep

Secrets Master Herbalists A large collection of rare herbs will be delivered for personal use Unlock Veteran Herbalists

Secrets Optimal Cutting Grants a 10 percent chance for extra herbs with each harvest. –

Secrets Trainee Herbalists Gain a collection of Tier One Herbs. –