Best Dragon Age II mods, listed

If you’re thinking of picking up and playing Dragon Age II on PC, mods are a great way to improve your experience. With this in mind, we’re going to be checking out the best Dragon Age II mods you can download today.

All the mods we’re going to be looking at are available on Nexus Mods, so make sure to check out the Dragon Age II page if you want to see more.

Top ten Dragon Age II mods

10) Unique Face Textures for Companions by Ellise

Make Fenris even prettier with this mod. Image via Bioware/Ellise on Nexus Mods

This first mod offers higher resolutions for your companion’s skin and eyes, which makes a significant difference to their appearance by giving them a more polished look.

9) Vibrant Hair by Pineappletree

Everyone gets a trip to the hairdresser. Image via Bioware/Pineappletree on Nexus Mods

While we are on the subject of mods that change the look of the characters in Dragon Age II, Vibrant Hair mod offers a small but noticeable change to hair textures by making them high-resolution. The mod applies to all NPCs and the player characters, so everyone gets some extra vibrancy to their hair.

8) Vibrant Colors by Pineappletree

Another mod by Pineappletree, Vibrant Colors is similar to Vibrant Hair, but it goes even further by introducing more eye colors, skin tones, eyebrow colors, and stubble colors.

7) Valuable Junk by mogbert

Cash for junk. Image via Bioware/mogbert on Nexus Mods

Next is a mod that fixes the small amount of money you earn by selling junk in Dragon Age II. As you explore the world, you’ll find junk you can pick up and sell to merchants. However, you won’t make much money by doing this.

The Valuable Junk mod helps with this by giving you the choice of making items either ten times the value they are worth in the base game or 100 times. This’ll help you save your money faster and make collecting junk feel much more worthwhile.

6) Backpack Mod– Inventory Increase by Mykel54

Running out of space in your inventory is always an annoying issue in roleplaying games, and this next mod seeks to help with this. With this mod, you can add more backpacks to merchant inventories so you can buy more or you can go all out and make your inventory space as big as possible at the start of the game.

5) Super Lots of Skill Upgrades by harfen

Skills for days. Image via Bioware/harfen on Nexus Mods

As well as cosmetic upgrades, there’s a variety of Dragon Age II mods that can improve your gameplay, including this upgrade mod that offers more options for each party member’s skill trees. The mod works by implementing upgrades for all the Sustained and Active spells and talents for Hawke and all companions.

4) Better Mages-Better Spells by Lautreamont

This next mod is similar to the Super Lots of Skill Upgrades mod, but it focuses purely on the mage class. Almost all this game’s spells are made more powerful and are given more depth with this simple yet effective mod.

3) Dragon Age 2 Save Generator by Thought Process

If you have played Dragon Age: Origins, you can import your save so the choices you made continue into Dragon Age II. However, this does mean you’ll have to play through many hours of Origins to get the story you want.

By using this mod, you can ensure the world is completely customized to your choices, characters, and important plot points. If you want that personalization, but don’t want to play Origins, this is a mod you’ll need.

2) Dragon Age 2 Ultimate HD by CommandBen

Textures get a major upgrade with this impressive mod. Image via Bioware/CommandBen on Nexus Mods

Next is a behemoth of a mod that ups the graphics of every texture in Dragon Age II while overhauling the art style, making it the ultimate choice for those looking for visual upgrades.

1) Chargen Revamp by trufflesduval

A classic mod that has stood the test of time. Image via Bioware/rufflesduval on Nexus Mods

Last but not least is the most popular Dragon Age II mod on Nexus mods. The Chargen Revamp mod completely overhauls the character creation system in Dragon Age II, giving you more options and more control over how your Hawke will look.

