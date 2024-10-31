Unlocking resources and tracking materials is a large part of Dragon Age: The Veilguard. These become available as you steadily progress through the game and open up additional locations to explore throughout the campaign.

Because of the amount of materials you can find throughout Thedas, keeping track of them all can be a chore. It’s even more challenging to know where you have to go to track them down. If you’re on the hunt for a particular one to upgrade your equipment, knowing where to go or how you might find it can make it easier to increase your party’s strength and your character’s gear. Here’s what you need to know about all materials and how to get them in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

Where to find all Materials in Dragon Age The Veilguard

You can find materials while exploring side paths and secret passages. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The various materials and resources in The Veilguard are scattered throughout the game. When you first begin your journey, only a handful are available to you, as you have limited access to the many locations of Thedas and the missions you can do. Eventually these open, especially as you encounter the many Factions throughout the game who have merchants with items you can purchase. Some of these items are specific gear, equipment, and materials offered by that vendor. If you increase your faction with that side enough, there’s a good chance they’ll unlock additional items for you to purchase.

You can grab these materials during your journey in The Veilguard. Our best advice is to stray off the main pathway during a mission and break various boxes or try to find secret passages. These locations contain many small resource deposits or gold pouches you can pick up. Several secrets, such as the three faces statue puzzle at the Lighthouse, also contain valuable materials that you can find.

This page is still a work in progress, and we’ll be adding to it as we progress further into The Veilguard.

Material Image Material Name Description and how to find Flawless Crystal Flawless Crystals appear as large rocks on the side of rocks, hills, or close to anywhere directly affected by the Fade. There’s also a chance Fade-touched enemies can drop them. Gold Gold is the most common material you can find in The Veilguard. You can regularly find it in pouches, which appear on the side of the road, in abandoned camps, or nearly anywhere in the game. You might also loot them after destroying breakable crates. Heartwood Heartwood is a common material in Arlathan, but it can also appear inside chests, crates, or other areas close to settlements. You can also pick them up from the Veil Jumpers merchant. Imperial Weave You can regularly find Imperial Weave while exploring larger cities and settlements with high population counts. If you’re battling Venatori combatants, these enemies have a chance to drop Imperial Weaves. Pure Ore Pure Ore is another rocky deposit you can find while exploring the mountains or less-traveled locations. It’s a common ore that appears through Thedas and can appear after destroying chests.

