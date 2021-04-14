Yadomi joins beastcoast’s Dota 2 roster as substitute for DPC’s second season

He will act as a stand-in, but is part of the team's normal roster.

Following the team’s inability to compete at the ONE Esports Singapore Major, beastcoast announced it had begun searching for a sixth player that would join the roster as a substitute. And just one day before the second season of the 2021 Dota Pro Circuit begins in South America, the organization has signed Junior “Yadomi” Rimari.

Yadomi is a support player that has actively been competing in SA Dota since 2018, having played for many of the recurring stacks and organizations like Midas Club, Gorillaz-Pride, and Infinity Esports.

A tan solo 24 horas del inicio en esta nueva temporada del DPC, nos complace anunciar que YadomiJr será quién nos estará… Posted by Beastcoast on Tuesday, April 13, 2021

He most recently played with Team Unknown in the upper division of the DPC during season one, where they finished in fifth and decided to replace three of its players heading into the new season.

For now, Yadomi will be listed as a stand-in for the second season and will practice and act as a full member of beastcoast moving forward.

Beastcoast made this decision because the team’s captain, Steven “StingeR” Vargas, broke the mandatory 10-day quarantine at the team’s gaming house in the week leading up to the Major and was was exposed to COVID-19. That forced the organization to withdraw from the Major entirely and keep the players isolated in order to monitor them and avoid any unnecessary risks.

Bringing on Yadomi gives them instant access to another capable player in case something similar happens in the future or management feels like a substitution is necessary to improve results. The team has no plans to release StingeR and plans to move forward with its current starting lineup, however.