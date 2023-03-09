Xtreme Gaming kicks off Dota 2 roster rebuild by adding two legends of the game

Things have been rough for Chinese Dota 2 fans in the past few seasons. The last time a team from the region won The International was Wings in 2016. PSG.LGD were runners-up twice in 2018 and 2021 and finished third in 2019, but ultimate glory escaped them.

The disappointment continued in the Lima Major this month. Despite looking promising in the Dota Pro Circuit Winter Tour 2023, EHOME and Knights actually ended up finishing in last place, while PSG.LGD ended up placing ninth and Team Aster finished seventh, leaving a lot to be desired in the eyes of Dota 2 fans.

The good news, however, is the turning point might have finally arrived. A new Dota 2 super team has formed—or rather, been rebuilt—under the Xtreme Gaming banner with Ghost, Paparazzi, JT-, Kaka, and Dy.

The line-up isn’t entirely new. LanM replaced Pyw, who left the Chinese organization earlier this week after a string of lukewarm performances saw Xtreme Gaming finish fifth in the DPC CN 2023 Tour One: Division One.

What’s more, the legendary LaNm, who has been involved in the scene as a player and coach since 2011, will coach the new roster. His experience played a big role in Team Aster’s regional success in the past two years.

He’ll look to do the same for Xtreme, and there’s a good chance it’ll pan out. They’ll compete in the DPC CN 2023 Tour Two: Division One in the upcoming weeks, and if they can mesh, there’s a good chance they’ll surge to the top of the ladder.