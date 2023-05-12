XQc takes a side in longstanding Dota 2 vs. League of Legends debate

XQc reignited the age-old rivalry between Dota 2 and League of Legends in a May 11 stream. The popular content creator declared Dota 2 as the game with “more soul,” capturing the hearts of Dota 2 community members in the process.

“This game has soul,” xQc said while playing a Dota 2 match with his friends. “Even though I like Riot Games, their games are soulless.”

XQc added that Riot titles “just exist” and lack “juice.” He then zoomed into one of the heroes to show the level of detail present in Dota 2 to his viewers.

This isn’t the first time xQc showcased his love for the Valve MOBA. At the end of 2022, Dota 2 appeared in his Twitch recap as one of xQc’s most-watched categories on the platform. He also streamed the game previously, but only on rare occasions.

Related: XQc’s Twitch Recap 2022 exposes Dota 2 his secret shame

With Dota 2 reviews and player count struggling despite a massive patch recently, having personalities like xQc introducing many of his fans to the game for the first can go a long way for its future. Dota 2 is known for its lack of effort in advertising, which shows clearly when comparing its player numbers with League.

Despite coming out later, League outdid Dota 2 in the marketing department and accumulated more active players over the years. At the time of writing, only a fraction of Dota 2’s player base is made of new players as it slowly became the playground of veterans in the last few years.

About the author