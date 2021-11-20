Winstrike announces new Dota 2 roster, acquires NoMarci

With only a few days left before the new Dota 2 Pro Circuit (DPC) season kicks off in the Eastern European region, most teams are finalizing their rosters, including Winstrike. The organization recently signed its new roster for the upcoming season, featuring Akbar “SoNNeikO” Butaev.

With only six days before the season officially starts, the organization acquired a newly formed stack, NoMarci. The squad was formed around late October and was already competing in Dota 2 Champions League Season five before joining the ranks of Winstrike. Though the team hasn’t been playing for long, the results look promising, which may be what Winstrike needs to return back to the first division.

The latest iteration of Winstrike features:

Nikita “Daxak” Kuzmin – Position one

Amir “Dodren” Akmolin – Position two

Evgeny “Noticed” Ignatenko – Position three

Maxim “forcemajor” Meretsky – Position four

Akbar “SoNNeikO” Butaev – Position five Andrey “Mag” Chipenko (coach)



The squad features a balanced mix of new talent and experienced players. Both Daxak and SoNNeikO have a history of competing in international events, and the squad is also coached by one of the most respected off laners in the region, Mag. The team will start the season in the second division, and more details will become available regarding the scheduling after the open qualifiers conclude.

The open qualifiers will decide the remaining three teams in the lower division of the Eastern European division since EXTREMUM had to withdraw due to lack of a squad, increasing the available open qualifier spots to three.

Despite performing well as an organization in recent years, Winstrike struggled against the competition and got knocked out of the first division after placing seventh in the first DPC season. Following the results, the team bid farewell to all its members, who went their separate ways.