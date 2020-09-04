Windranger Arcana is now available in Dota 2

Ride the wind toward the end of the Battle Pass.

Valve released the Windranger Arcana, Compass of the Rising Gale today for Dota 2 players who have reached level 575 in The International 10 Battle Pass—and it’s come right on schedule, sort of.

This is the last Arcana of this year’s Battle Pass and also a sign that the Battle Pass is coming to a close soon.

Unleash the power of the wind with the all-new Compass of the Rising Gale Arcana bundle, available now in The International 10 Battle Pass. Learn more at https://t.co/8f2lEu9p2B pic.twitter.com/Ec3Xq8pHk8 — DOTA 2 (@DOTA2) September 4, 2020

The Windranger Arcana showcases Lyralei in a completely new light, delving deeper into her connection with the guardian wind. You can unleash her power in the forms of a new model, base items, animations, and a custom channel bar.

She’ll also have a custom Focus Fire damage counter, ambient wind effects for both special styles, and new death effects for both Windranger and enemy heroes. Of course, this includes over 500 new Arcana-exclusive voice lines too.

If you want to unlock the alternate style for the Arcana, titled Reflections of the Gale, you’ll need to rack up 2.5 million damage using Focus Fire, though that’s not locked to the Battle Pass.

With the release of the Windranger Arcana, players can now expect Immortal Treasure III in the next week or so following an update from one of Valve’s developers. That will likely be the last piece of content released for the Battle Pass prior to its duration ending on Sept. 19.