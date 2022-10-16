Who could win their second TI at Dota 2’s The International 2022?

They lifted the Aegis once, will they be able to do it again?

Once is luck, twice is a coincidence, and thrice is a pattern. This scientific term must not have considered how difficult it is to stay at the top in Dota 2 since only a single team was able to lift the Aegis of Champions twice.

Many former champions return to TI, hoping to lift the Aegis one more time, but most leave empty-handed. Once again, as the clouds of competition collide in Singapore for the International 2022, new faces and proven warriors gather under Aegis’ shadow. Compared to previous years, the number of two-time hopefuls is smaller in this TI, and they’re all scattered into three teams.

Team Spirit

TI10 champions, Team Spirit, are back to defend their title in full force. After pulling off one of the most impressive Cinderella runs in Dota 2 history, Team Spirit kept up the momentum and remained a dominant force during the year.

Team Spirit is already considered one of the favorites to win TI11, and winning a second, back-to-back TI with the same roster would allow Spirit to reach a feat that was only achieved by OG before.

Puppey — Team Secret

Puppey is the only TI winner in Team Secret’s current lineup. Despite winning the first International Dota 2 tournament, Puppey fell short of lifting the Aegis again multiple times. After more than a few top four/six finishes in the last 10 years, the TI all-timer is back once again in the hopes of becoming a TI two-timer.

MATUMBAMAN — Team Liquid

MATUMBAMAN won TI7 with KuroKy’s Team Liquid. Shortly after TI7, MATUMBAMAN started drifting away from the competition, even considering retiring at some point. MATUMBAMAN finally returned to his home, Team Liquid, as a part of a completely different squad after trying to find his motivation in various teams.

While it’s unclear where he found his motivation, the veteran’s will to become a two-timer toppled all the obstacles in Liquid’s way to TI11.

Faith_bian and y’ — PSG.LGD

Faith_bian and y’ were a part of Wings Gaming, the last Chinese squad to win The International in 2016. Due to internal conflicts within the Chinese Dota 2 esports scene, the two were away from the spotlight for a while, but their return was nothing short of remarkable.

Ever since their addition to PSG.LGD, the team has been considered one of the best in the world. Despite their unheard-of consistency, the team has always fallen one step short of lifting the Aegis, which happened two times. While PSG.LGD looks to end its unlucky finals streak this year, Faith_bian and y’ will also be looking forward to becoming TI two-timers.