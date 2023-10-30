When is Dota 2’s new hero The Ringmaster coming out?

Dota 2’s hero pool is set to grow further in 2024 with Ringmaster. The hero was revealed during The International 2023 Grand Finals with a spooky trailer that hinted at his core mechanics.

In the TI 2023 teaser, Ringmaster lures Axe into a trap, claiming no hero would be safe upon his release. It looks like Ringmaster may have abilities that can control enemy heroes against their will, like Heroes of Newerth’s Puppet Master.

Dota 2: The Ringmaster release date

The Ringmaster is expected to be released in 2024. Dota 2 developers are yet to disclose a specific date for the hero’s arrival. Considering the release schedule of the most recent hero releases in Dota 2, we expect Valve to add the Ringmaster into Dota 2 between Feb. and May 2024.

While everything we know about Ringmaster is limited, more information should surface as Dota 2 fans datamine future patches. When shipping a new hero, Valve gradually adds particles or other in-game elements to the game’s code.

If Ringmaster were to take inspiration from HoN’s Puppet Master, he could be a core hero that can be a carry or a mid laner. In addition to a mind control ability, Puppet Master had a strong passive ability that guaranteed him critical hits and an ability to limit his enemies’ movements.

The same mechanics could also be utilized in support in Dota 2. Despite aiming to become a carry hero, Muerta initially found success as a support during her release.

This article will be updated as more information regarding Dota 2’s Ringmaster becomes available.

