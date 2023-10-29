Everything we know about Ringmaster – Dota 2’s latest hero

Dota 2's Puppet Master.

Dota 2's 125th hero, Ringmaster
On the last day of Dota 2’s The International 2023, Valve revealed the 125th hero of the game, Ringmaster.

After showcasing the best Dota 2 short films of the year at TI 2023, the production made it look like there was a bonus creation waiting to be presented. That turned out to be a trailer for RingmasterDota 2’s next hero, who will be released in 2024.

Who is the Ringmaster in Dota 2?

Ringmaster is the 125th hero in Dota 2. Lore-wise, not much is known, but Ringmaster looks to have a spooky carnival theme going on based on his trailer.

What are Ringmaster’s abilities in Dota 2?

While a detailed list of Ringmaster’s abilities isn’t available yet, Valve teased one of the core mechanics of Ringmaster.

In the trailer, Ringmaster captures Axe after the red hero thought he was simply playing a carnival game. Ringmaster’s name and the ability featured in the trailer caused fans to theory craft, suspecting that the hero could be based on Heroes of Newerth’s Puppet Master.

The name Puppet Master was also datamined in 2022, so Ringmaster could feel familiar to Dota 2 players who also played HoN in the past. If this happens to be the case, Ringmaster could be a viable position one or two in Dota 2.

When will Ringmaster release in Dota 2?

Valve is planning to release Ringmaster in 2024. The exact date for the hero’s release remains a mystery, and if Valve Time strikes, it may take a while for Ringmaster to become available in Dota 2.

When Muerta was announced in 2022, Valve quoted “early 2023” for the hero’s release, and Muerta was released in March 2023.

The “2024” release date for Ringmaster looks more open-ended compared to Muerta, and we will update this article as more information becomes available regarding the hero.

