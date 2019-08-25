What’s the release date for Dota 2’s Void Spirit?

The long-rumored fourth spirit hero is finally joining the Dota 2 roster after being announced on the main stage of The International 2019.

Void Spirit will represent yet another element as he teleports onto the battlefield and is set to join the battle this Fall.

Because Void Spirit was the second hero revealed at TI9, we already knew he at least be set for a 2019 release. Snapfire, the first new hero to be shown off, received a release window of Fall 2019, which was then double-confirmed as Void Spirit was shown along with her at the end of his reveal.

Grimstroke, one of the two characters revealed at TI8, was released immediately after the event ended, but that was broadcast at the end of his trailer. Mars, the other character shown at that event, was set for a Winter release but ended up getting pushed to March of this year.

If we can expect Snapfire out before December hits to match up with that Fall release window, that is when we can expect Void Spirit too.

Storm Spirit, the first of the elemental spirit brothers, was in the game at launch on Nov. 1, 2010, followed by both Earth and Ember Spirit, who were added to the game simultaneously on Nov. 14, 2013. So following that pattern, Void Spirit could be slated for a potential November release date.

If that is the case, he and Snapfire could both be joining the roster before the official start of the 2019-20 Dota Pro Circuit. That would make both characters legal for use in the first Major tournament of the season, as long as they aren’t as powerful as Mars was upon his release when he needed immediate reworks.

Void Spirit is also set to release along with The Outlanders Update, an event update that has yet to have its details confirmed. Both heroes will also be joining the Dota Underlords roster soon after their release in the main game.