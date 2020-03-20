WeSave! Charity Play: Live results and standings

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.
WeSave! Charity Play is a battle royale featuring 24 of the best teams in the world, where the winner doesn’t take all. Instead, the money, including the initial prize pool of $120,000 and donations from sponsors and viewers, will be donated to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
For fans, it’s a chance to watch more blood-pumping Dota 2. All eyes will be on the stacked Europe region, where three of the top-four teams at The International 2019 will meet.
If you want to keep up with all the results of the WeSave! Charity Play tournament, here are the match results for the playoffs. Due to the unique online nature of the event, teams will mostly play within their own regions. It’s a single-elimination bracket for all six regions, so there’s no second chances. Once a team loses, they are out of the tournament.
WePlay! Esports has introduced stretch goals into the mix, however. Upon the prize pool reaching $150,000, an Europe vs. CIS inter-region final will be arranged. There are more stretch goals planned, so the tournament might be extended as the prize pool increases.
