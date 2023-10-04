Warcraft legend Grubby is speedrunning Dota 2’s ranked ladder

A Warcraft 3 legend and self-titled pro gamer Grubby has reached the coveted Divine Four rank in Dota 2 just a year after picking up the MOBA, impressing viewers with his fast learning and strong grindset. His final task: the last push for Immortal.

This achievement puts Grubby just a step away from the highest rank in Dota as he only needs to climb through Divine Five next. Based on our knowledge of Dota 2’s MMR and ranking system, Grubby likely stands 250-350 MMR away from Immortal—a remarkable feat for a relatively new player.

JUST REACHED DIVINE 4 IN DOTA2! =) — Grubby (@followgrubby) October 3, 2023

Since his humble beginnings in the Herald rank, Grubby has consistently ascended Dota 2’s competitive ladder. On an estimated average, Grubby earns around 15 MMR a day, a testament to his resilient gaming mindset, barely tilting in his matches.

Grubby’s extraordinary Dota journey is grounded in his exceptional background as a professional gamer. His mastery of Warcraft, the ancestor to Dota 2, undoubtedly helped during his transition. With two World Cyber Games titles, numerous tier-one tournament victories, and a Blizzcon trophy in his repertoire, Grubby was in it to win it from the beginning.

Grubby’s story highlights the power of determination when it’s combined with a will to improve at Dota 2. Throughout the year, Grubby received pointers and tips from The International champions like N0tail and the streamer took every advice to heart, constantly improving his gameplay.

If Grubby maintains his current pace of improvement, he is poised to achieve Immortal status by 2024, completing a remarkable ascent from the pit to the pinnacle of Dota 2‘s ranked ladder. After that, who knows—could you imagine a run at TI next year?

