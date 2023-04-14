Visa issues wreak havoc ahead of Berlin Major, forcing changes for top Dota 2 teams

Dota 2 powerhouses Team Aster and BetBoom have been rocked by visa issues in the lead-up to the Berlin Major, forcing an unexpected roster shuffle that could impact their performance.

Team Aster’s owner appears to have confirmed Xwy won’t be participating in the event via a comment on-stream. Nigma Galaxy’s Sumail will stand in to replace him, and if it ends up happening, fans are excited to see the king in action on the big stage again. There are some concerns about the language barrier between him and the other players, though.

Meanwhile, BetBoom’s plans to redeem themselves after a poor performance at the Lima Major have reportedly taken a turn for the worse after rumors that Pure is having visa issues started swirling about.

According to rumors, Nightfall will move from offlane into the carry role, and the team will look for someone to step into offlane. Suggestions include ATF and Daxak.

Screengrab via BetBoom on YouTube

If either of these ends up being true, it could make an already-difficult event tougher for the teams who finished fourth and third in their respective regional DPC Spring Tour ladders. It also means other teams from China and Eastern Europe could face similar issues as the event draws closer, much like they did at the height of COVID-19.

It’s an unfortunate predicament to be in, especially since there’s a slice of $500,000 and 2,700 Dota Pro Circuit points up for grabs, but it makes picking the best possible replacement all the more important.

There’s still time before the event begins on April 26 for Aster, BetBoom, and others to see if issues can be resolved, or at least, they can organize the best replacements.