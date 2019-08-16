Na’Vi destroy Virtus Pro in the group stage at The International 2019

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.

Virtus Pro was devastated 2-0 by Natus Vincere as they end their second day without a win, sorely lacking the aggression that is a trademark of the CIS giants. VP will end the day in the lower half of Group B, in danger of being sent to the lower bracket for the main event.

It was a case of “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” as Na’Vi’s drafted practically the same lineups twice. With only Vladislav “Crystallize” Krystanek’s hero differing, VP couldn’t find the solution to the Na’Vi’s shape puzzle.

Na’Vi picked Ancient Apparition, Razor, Earth Spirit, and Axe in both games, all of which are signatures heroes for their players. VP never really got a foothold in either game, as Na’Vi’s comfort picks allowed them to rule the map.

While VP jumped to an early kill lead in both games, Na’Vi showcased the teamfight potential of their lineup. Na’Vi’s teamfights were like practiced simulation, and the Ukrainian team simply pressed play to dominate.

VP went on a 20 minutes kill drought in the first game as they struggled to find an opening against the strength of Na’Vi. Evgeniy “Blizzy” Ree’s Axe and Bakyt “Zayac“ Emilzhanov Earth Spirit provided immense crowd control, allowing Idan “MagicaL” Vardanian’s Razor and Crystallize’s Sven to pick up kills. Coupled with their captain’s Ancient Apparition, VP’s heroes simply couldn’t stand up to the overwhelming damage.

After losing game one, VP appeared determined to figure out a solution to Na’Vi. Rather than banning out specific heroes, VP tried picking a more teamfight heavy draft with Earthshaker and Phoenix. Again, VP appeared to be doing well initially, but Na’Vi was simply biding their time.

Whilst the four heroes were less effective in game two, the true winner was Crystallize’s Bloodseeker. Given free rein due to his team’s powerful space creation, the Bloodseeker ended up with 16 kills. The game was over when MagicaL managed to buy a Refresher, shredding buildings with his ultimate.

This series has made Group B truly unpredictable, as most fans won’t expect VP to be as low as they are. Having lost all their games on the second day, VP will finish with a record of 3-5, and the championship hopefuls will have to improve their performances over the next two days if they want to start their run in the upper bracket.

Na’Vi had a phenomenal second day, and had guaranteed themselves third spot in the group. The Ukrainian squad only recently changed their roster, and are playing with renewed vigor at TI9. Na’Vi will definitely be a squad to look out for over the next two days.

