Vici Gaming temporarily forbids Eurus from playing for 4AM due to unresolved transfer fees

The controversy surrounding Four Angry Men’s newest Dota 2 team continues to mount.

According to an official release from Vici Gaming, former VG carry Eurus is henceforth prohibited from turning out for his new team, due to a failure to fulfill the player’s transfer fees.

Read the full release below, as translated by Dot Esports.

“The deal regarding the transfer of Eurus from VG to Elephant in this season’s window is yet to be completed. Giving due consideration to the player, we still allowed Eurus to join his new team and participate in practice and competition,

Till today, however, the transfer fee for Eurus remains unresolved. There is no communication from Elephant regarding a concrete date for payment, thus preventing the transfer from being formally completed.

After communication between both parties, Eurus will be temporarily forbidden from competitive play for his new team until 4AM clears the transfer fee.

We hope that the fans understand the decision.”

Elephant, one of China’s largest multi-channel networks, is the sponsor of 4AM’s Dota 2 division, and was the organization tagged by VG’s release rather than its Dota 2 team. According to an official release from 4AM, however, the relationship between the two parties might be more tenuous than expected.

4AM clarified that the organization is an independent club. The partnership between Elephant and 4AM was signed in March 2019, allowing the multi-channel network control of 4AM’s various social media accounts.

The esports club stated that the Elephant ran into arrears during the partnership, and that discussions about the operations of the Dota 2 division did not bear fruit.

“The Dota 2 division is temporarily an independent entity funded and operated wholly by Elephant. Negotiations regarding a partnership between both parties for the Dota 2 team is still in the works,” 4AM wrote, as translated by Dot Esports.

This isn’t the first time where the organization has come under fire for its poor handling. 4AM initially debuted its roster with Sylar. Less than a day later, the carry player was unceremoniously removed from the team, with official announcements of the news deleted.

4AM’s coach, Dong “Hide” Han, is currently standing in for the main roster. It’s hard to replace a player of Eurus’ caliber, however, and the team is scrambling their roles between games in order to find the best fit for their current tournament runs.