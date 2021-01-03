Vici Gaming releases 23savage ahead of 2021 Dota Pro Circuit

The former Fnatic standout is now teamless heading into the DPC.

After joining Vici Gaming in September, Nuengnara “23savage” Teeramahanon has officially parted ways with the organization ahead of the 2021 Dota Pro Circuit.

This decision comes just hours after the team was given a direct invite to the upper division of the China regional league. But according to the 18-year-old player, there are is more to his release than we know.

LFT Pos 1 for an upcoming dpc… — 23savage (@23savageDotA) January 3, 2021

In a statement about the roster move, VG said that the decision was made due to a combination of “problems brought on by the pandemic” and “communication issues discovered in recent training sessions.”

“Although we haven’t met in person, we fought towards the same goal,” VG said. “In our next encounter, we may be opponents playing against each other. We hope that 23Savage can find a team that fits him soon and continue on the path to his dream.”

This likely means that because 23savage never actually made it over to China due to travel restrictions, the team’s options were limited and management felt this was the best time to pull the trigger on one last roster change.

VG played with Yang “Erica” Shaohan in place of 23savage for several months now while allowing the Thai player to play in Southeast Asia with a few stacks during that time. Being dropped this close to the start of open qualifiers for the 2021 DPC leaves him in a very tight spot in trying to find somewhere else to play, however.

I will explain more on what happened and my situation — 23savage (@23savageDotA) January 3, 2021

23savage says he will share more about his side of the situation soon, but for now, he wants to focus on finding a team to play for in the DPC.