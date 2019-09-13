Valve’s hacking bug fix is causing innocent players to abandon matches

Valve recently pushed out an update to address players using command spam scripts to crash servers. Unfortunately, it has also affected innocent players, preventing their heroes from responding with no remedy in sight.

Command spam scripts have been the most recent hot topic hack in the community. While players have experienced and have been able to counter the usual Skywrath automatic combo or instant hex scripts, the command spam script potentially forces the game to crash. If enough players disconnect, the match result is invalidated, preventing a loss for the scripter.

Valve’s update to combat the issue has unintentionally griefed their own player base. While the spam scripts reach humanly impossible amounts of commands per second to crash the game, it appears that a player clicking quickly causes their hero to stop responding to any input. Whether or not it’s the protection system triggering or an unintended consequence of the code, it’s undeniably frustrating for players who are simply trying to play the game.

There appears to be no workaround for the unresponsiveness. Disconnecting or restarting the game does not resolve the issue, meaning that there isn’t even a temporary relief for players. Therefore, it’s a game-ruining bug that affects innocent players.

The developers have been generally on the ball when it comes to these updates recently, so here’s hoping that Valve can quickly figure out the problem and push out another fix.