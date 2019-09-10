Players have been abusing command spam scripts to crash Dota 2 servers

Dota 2 is having a recent slew of hacking problems that range from infuriating to game-breaking. This is in spite of the recent Summer Scrub update that fixed bugs and improved on the quality of life in-game.

While there is no confirmation on how the hacks work, it’s plain to discern the absurdity once you see them in effect. Abusers will either purchase an item with no cooldown, such as Shadow Amulet, or pick a hero with a toggleable, no cooldown spell, like Invoker and Medusa. Activating the script causes the client to send thousands of commands to the server at once.

Reddit user stratz_ken, a staff member of a Dota 2 statistics website Stratz, noticed the unusually high amounts of the item requests being sent to the server. In this particular game, the player sent over 700,000 item requests, while the usual average in a game is about 50.

Here is an example of the bug, careful, the sound is very loud. Basically players are buying Shadow Amulets and scripting to set off the sound globally. Example Match Id : 5014172532 Time In-Game : 9:31 We found on Thursday a player scripting in-game that caused about 700,000 items events in one game (avg is around 50 per game).

When the script is used on the Shadow Amulet, it results in a deafening sound that can be heard by all players. Even a single, sudden loud sound can cause acoustic trauma or hearing damage in individuals and poses an actual health risk to players.

Volume warning: Before viewing the clip below, please lower your volume!

Other Reddit users have documented the various ways the script can be exploited. In these examples, the hackers are exploiting it to crash the server and causing multiple players to disconnect.

r/DotA2 – Medusa shield spam exploit to crash all players in the server 192 votes and 49 comments so far on Reddit

If a large number of people disconnects, the game coordinator will consider the match to be a server problem, and invalidate the match result for all parties. When used in ranked matchmaking, this can be used to protect the hacker from losing MMR even in a surefire loss.



r/DotA2 – Immortal players abusing Invoker to crash servers! 230 votes and 70 comments so far on Reddit

In the end, this is a serious problem for a competitive game like Dota 2. While Valve has never been shy at issuing bans, these hacks could point to severe vulnerabilities within the Source 2 game engine. The community can only hope that Valve will be able to fix this problem before hackers run rampant and ruin matches and players’ hearing.