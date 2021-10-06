Valve reveals The International 10 group stage lineups

Just 24 hours ahead of The International 10 kicking off with the group stage, Valve has officially revealed the lineups for both groups, which will split all 18 teams into brackets that will face off for a chance to move on to the main stage.

Starting on Oct. 7 and running until Oct. 10, the two groups will each feature nine rosters playing a full round-robin bracket, which means every team will play two games against each other team in the group.

Once every team finishes their matches, the top four teams from each group will be placed directly into the main event’s winner’s bracket. The next four teams will still move on but will be just one loss away from being eliminated from the event, having to start the main event in the loser’s bracket.

The last-place roster from each group will be eliminated from the event entirely ahead of the main event.

Thankfully, Valve and PGL worked with teams that had been suddenly impacted by COVID while preparing for TI in Bucharest, allowing players who tested positive to compete from their isolation rooms. The tournament organizer has provided every player the proper setup needed to compete, even if they need to self-quarantine.

With all of that in mind, here are the lineups teams and fans can expect to see going into the TI10 group stage.

The Groups have been announced! Tune in for the Group Stage of The International 2021, kicking off in less than 24 hours. #TI10 https://t.co/j3WQq9BknP pic.twitter.com/kldfNA0KOA — The International (@dota2ti) October 6, 2021

Group A

Alliance

Team Aster

Evil Geniuses

Invictus Gaming

OG

T1

Thunder Predator

Undying

Virtus.Pro

Group B

Beastcoast

Elephant

Fnatic

PSG.LGD

Quincy Crew

SG Esports

Team Secret

Team Spirit

Vici Gaming

Evil Geniuses and Team Aster will be the first match featured, with game one set to start at 2am CT on Oct. 7.