Valve removes TobiWan’s Dota 2 voice lines following sexual assault allegations

Another major Dota 2 commentator and community figure, Toby “TobiWan” Dawson, has been accused of sexual assault and harassment.

In response, Code Red Esports has dropped TobiWan from its representation, Beyond the Summit has cut ties with him, and Valve has removed his voice lines from The International 10 Battle Pass.

Valve has removed Tobiwan's voice lines from the Dota 2 TI10 Battle Pass following allegations from several women of sexual misconduct pic.twitter.com/tTIYbpRVxt — Rod "4475 SR & Immortal peak" Breslau (@Slasher) June 25, 2020

After fellow commentator Grant “GranDGranT” Harris was removed from Evil Geniuses on June 22 following his own allegations, TobiWan tried to paint himself as an ally to the abused, asking men to learn from Grant’s story. But many women in the community fired back at that, saying they’d been warned about TobiWan when interacting with the Dota community.

TobiWan did not take No for an answer



Read: https://t.co/BW27U40gJV — Meruna (@Meruna_) June 25, 2020

The first of several people who came out against TobiWan was Meruna, a well-known cosplayer within the scene who’s also dating popular Dota streamer Troels “syndereN” Nielsen. That fact is particularly damning since TobiWan and syndereN have been one of the most consistent casting duos in the competitive scene dating back to TI2.

“The person who could not take ‘No’ for an answer and initiated sexual activity with me against my clear and repeated wishes is Toby ‘TobiWan’ Dawson,” Meruna said.

Proof of inappropriate sexual advances from Toby. Meruna is is no way an isolated case. Believe her. pic.twitter.com/lIlnYctvEF — ashnichrist (@ashnichrist) June 25, 2020

She went on to talk about several interactions with TobiWan, including one dating back to 2011.

Meruna also mentioned that while she and syndereN have been together for eight years, he was only informed of these incidents right before she went public with them. Since then, both syndereN and Austin “Capitalist” Walsh have said they’ll no longer work with Tobi and support anyone who comes out against him.

Just like @DotACapitalist, I believed he was just socially awkward. This, however, is just completely unacceptable.



My plead to everyone: please, listen to victims and try to understand how difficult it is to deal with issues like these.



Thank you.https://t.co/WZQPt6uxwY — Troels Nielsen (@syndereNDota) June 25, 2020

TobiWan has made two separate TwitLonger messages about the situation. He deleted the first one, however, after several people pointed out that it barely touched on the actual issue. And after his second post went live, more community figures, including Meruna, shut down the apology.

I also never consented to being stealthed. Why on earth would I?



What happened to apologetic Toby from earlier? He was at least pretending to be sorry. You are looking to blame and twist events. — Meruna (@Meruna_) June 25, 2020

Following his second attempt at apologizing, TobiWan was removed from Code Red Esports’ representation and will no longer be welcomed at BTS events. Valve also acted by removing all of his voice lines from the TI10 Battle Pass. The developer could choose to delete the rest of his voice lines, too.

Several people also brought up other incidents with TobiWan, including a 2012 broadcast for an all-female StarLadder tournament where he made several sexist comments and constantly degraded the players throughout the broadcast. He even acknowledged that in his apology.

I'll never forget the first time I saw this. It broke my heart. — 707 in a sun dress hacking police radios coz BLM (@cofactorstrudel) June 25, 2020

But he didn’t acknowledge his actions against current chief strategy officer at Alliance, Kelly “kellyMILKIES” Ong, who he “slut-shamed,” according to Meruna, resulting in years of the community attacking her. This was another incident that happened nearly 10 years ago and had women throughout Dota warning each other about TobiWan.

Oh yeah where were you when he cancelled me? Probably buying and lapping up all his shit while throwing shit at me.

This man you are so sympathetic for is the father of cancel/cancer culture 🤮 — Kelly Ong ✊🏼✊🏿 (@kellymilkies) June 25, 2020

Thank you for your encouraging tweet earlier. I might not have done this without your support. — Meruna (@Meruna_) June 25, 2020

The Dota community is slowly becoming more aware of just how dark of a place it is for a lot of women. But people like Cap, syndereN, and others pushing for everyone to listen to victims and try to understand how difficult it is to come out with their personal stories are starting to make a real difference.