Valve pushes a new Dota 2 patch live just a week before The International 2022 LCQ

Valve is getting in what is likely one final patch ahead of The International 2022, which kicks off in early October. Gameplay updated 7.32c is live now, bringing plenty of fixes to areas of gameplay that were impacted in previous patches, such as an Earth Spirit bug that was being memed by the community.

A majority of this patch involved those fixes along with plenty of tweaking and rescaling various values, like damage output and cooldown times, for a good chunk of the roster.

Most notably, Faceless Void and Undying were hit with some sizable nerfs along with some early-game changes to Viper. Dawnbreaker was also caught in the crossfire of the smaller adjustments, as if the hero needed any additional reasons not to be selected.

The Faceless Void nerfs are actually tied more to the Refresher Orb and Refresher Shard changes, which now ties the two items together on a single cooldown timer and eliminates the ability to decrease cooldown time while sitting in the backpack.

With this patch now in rotation, all of the teams in bootcamps for TI11 have new things to get working on—especially those who are going to be competing in the Last Chance Qualifier. As several fans have pointed out, putting a patch like this live when the LCQ begins on Oct. 8 isn’t ideal for players, but everyone is just kind of used to this from Valve.

Valve dropping a patch the week before LCQ pic.twitter.com/NeRGheCFXB — midormeepo (@midormeepo) September 27, 2022

With that in mind, the TI11 LCQ to decide the final two teams competing in the main event will run from Oct. 8 to 11 while TI11 proper will then pick up on Oct. 15.