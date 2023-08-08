Valve leaks Dota 2 Patch 7.34 changes, but there’s a catch

With the Bali Major and Riyadh Masters in the books, Dota 2 fans have been expecting Patch 7.34 to drop. While the patch is estimated to go live in the next two days, Valve released a teaser with a blog containing the patch notes written with emojis.

The blog may look like a set of random emojis, but it corresponds to actual changes coming to Dota 2 with Patch 7.34. Some of the emojis have been simple enough to translate, like Riki losing two armor points and Monkey King Bar getting a recipe discount.

Invoker was also one of the heroes who drew the most attention since his section was almost an emoji novel. A change icon next to a world emoji could mean an attribute change for Invoker to Universal.

Changes to the Captain’s Mode drafting are also in the making ahead of Dota 2’s The International 2023. According to emoji translations, the pick and ban order will be different after Patch 7.34 goes live. Despite looking like a minor change, the new system could cause teams to rethink their draft strategies and priorities before the most prestigious Dota 2 event of the year.

A section of hero changes from the Dota 2 Patch 7.34. Screenshot by Dot Esports

What do the Dota 2 Patch 7.34 emojis mean?

Dota 2 Patch 7.34 emojis correspond to actual changes that will go live when Valve releases the update. Usually, Dota 2 patch notes go live when the patch is ready to be downloaded, but Valve decided to tease the community with an early draft written with emojis.

At the time of writing, Dota 2 players are busy translating the emoji patch notes for their favorite heroes. Valve is expected to release Dota 2 Patch 7.34 on Aug. 9 or 10.

