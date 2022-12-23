Valve is bringing more fan-made skins to Dota 2 with Diretide 2022 Collector’s Cache II

The first Diretide 2022 Collector’s Cache featured skins made and voted on by Dota 2 fans. It sparked quite a debate and even made some question their taste, but was ultimately a success, if only for the battle pass levels.

Valve has followed it up with another—the aptly named Diretide 2022 Collector’s Cache II, which adds even more fan-made sets based on the same vote.

“The abundance of talent in the Dota 2 Workshop continues to prove far too vast to fit within a single offering of the Collector’s Cache, so this frosty Diretide season welcomes a second round of treasure to keep your heroes bundled up tight,” said Valve.

It features skins for Legion Commander, Silencer, Alchemist, Oracle, Brewmaster, Doom, Pudge, Night Stalker, Phantom Assassin, Clinkz, Ogre Magi, Vengeful Spirit, Huskar, and Techies. It also has rare skins for Treant Protector and Anti-Mage, a very rare skin for Void Spirit, and an ultra-rare one for Chaos Knight.

The Diretide Collector's Cache 2 is now available. https://t.co/8p85GIx26j pic.twitter.com/SieiYKsGSw — DOTA 2 (@DOTA2) December 22, 2022

Like the first Diretide 2022 Collector’s Cache, each costs $2.49 USD. Unboxing 14 grants 36 battle levels, and the odds of receiving bonus rare items increase with each one.

On the same note, however, Dota 2 fans are once again torn on whether they actually like the skins. Some claimed most skins weren’t even listed in the fan vote. Others felt like only the worst ones made it through.

Either way, at least there are more skins up for grabs in Dota now, and levels too—and that can only be a win as the battle pass heads into its final weeks.