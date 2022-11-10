Dota 2’s Diretide 2022 Collector’s Cache vote splits community over League-style anime skins

Diretide is a time for cosmetics in Dota 2. Throughout the event, players get to roll for Arcanas on the Candyworks shop, and also vote to decide which community sets will make it to the game. Diretide 2022 Collector’s Cache vote kicked off recently, featuring the best of community artists to offer while also starting a new debate within the community.

On many different occasions, the Dota 2 community voiced their concerns about keeping the cosmetics lore-friendly. Despite abiding by this rule for years, Dota has seen its fair share of offbeat cosmetics that can even make heroes harder to recognize.

The Diretide 2022 Collector’s Cache featured great skins and artwork, while some looked out of place.

Anime-style cosmetics that resembled League of Legends skins/champions had fans voice their concerns on Reddit. Given the serious nature of Dota 2’s lore, lighthearted skins have generally been on the back foot. With this rule getting slightly bent over the years, the number of cosmetics that aren’t quite lore friends has been on the rise.

Most cosmetics are also bundled with special spell effects which also change the way heroes’ spells look. This can make it difficult for players to identify important spells.

There isn’t a setting that allows players to turn off cosmetics, meaning players have to deal with all cosmetics items and effects that are added to the game.

Though there are a few controversial skins in the Collector’s Cache vote, some sets were also highly praised due to the amazing level of detail that they featured. All the sets featured in the Cache are currently being voted on by the community and it’ll be up to Dota players to decide what type of cosmetics they’d like to see in the game.

If some of the anime-style League-like skins make it into Dota 2, there can be an increase in the number of artists that design them due to the demand.