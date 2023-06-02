Valve gives Dota 2 another refresh with Seasonal Treasure, Dota Plus update

Valve rolled out a minor update for Dota 2 today, bringing a breath of fresh air to Dota Plus subscribers as the game’s Patch 7.33c era continues.

The highlight of the June update is the Summer 2023 Seasonal Treasure, which players can purchase in exchange for shards. The treasure features all new sets for Axe, Ember Spirit, Troll Warlord, Zeus, Oracle, Queen of Pain, Sand King, and Treant Protector. Upon unlocking the treasure players will also have a chance to unlock Moil the Fettered courier that comes with random prismatic and ethereal gems.

To sweeten the update further, Valve made previous sets from the Spring Treasure 2022 available for direct purchase via shards. These sets will cost 15,000 shards each and fans unlock their favorite ones from the shard shop.

Apart from the cosmetic rewards, the update also touched the Guild Rewards and Seasonal Quests. These quests offer Dota players an opportunity to bolster their shard stash since they will give up to 115,200 shards throughout the season.

The update also includes revamped guild rewards, granting active guilds access to new emoticons, sprays, and chat wheels.

Here are all the Guild Tier Rewards

Silver Emoticon – storm_impressed Emoticon – void_thumbsdown Emoticon – void_unimpressed



Gold Spray – Lichsicle Spray – Puck Dagon Spray – Sven Strength



Platinum Chat Wheel – “See you later nerds” Chat Wheel – “Que Dota é esse, cara?” Chat Wheel – “再见了宝贝儿！”



As a Platinum tier guild reward, Valve also added a voice line by Mi “YammerS” Hongwei, a beloved Chinese Dota 2 caster who passed away early this week.

