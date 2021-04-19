Valve confirms second season of Dragon’s Blood is ‘in the works,’ Free to Play becomes available on Netflix

It’s been less than a month since DOTA: Dragon’s Blood made its debut on Netflix. It didn’t take long for Dota 2 fans to binge-watch all eight episodes, though, and threads asking when the second season would be available immediately started popping up on the internet.

But today, Valve confirmed that DOTA: Dragon’s Blood’s second season is “in the works” and the new season will be called “Book II.” There isn’t a determined date for the second season’s release yet, but considering most TV shows and animes take around at least a year to prepare a follow-up season, fans may be looking forward to another March release in 2022.

This speculative date may change significantly if “Valve time” applies to the show’s release date. Studio Mir doesn’t have a history of applying the concept of Valve time to its releases, though, which serves as a glimmer of hope for fans until the second season’s release.

Book 2 is coming! The second season of DOTA: Dragon's Blood is in the works.



Book 2 is coming! The second season of DOTA: Dragon's Blood is in the works.

While you wait, revisit the story of the tournament that started it all — FREE TO PLAY is now available on Netflix with an updated end credit sequence.

Though fans of the show can continue to get their daily dose of Dota 2 by playing the game or tuning into the Dota Pro Circuit, there might also be some people looking for more Dota 2-related content with a narrative.

With that in mind, one of the first Dota 2-related documentaries, Free to Play, has also become available on Netflix. Free to Play follows some of the most notable professional Dota 2 players, like Danil “Dendi” Ishutin, Clinton “Fear” Loomis, and Benedict “hyhy” Lim, and their journey to the first The International Dota 2 tournament.

If you’re interested in more Dota 2-related content, you can also check out the True Sight series, featured on Dota 2’s YouTube channel. True Sight is a documentary series that follows the champions of each TI. Fans get to take a close look at what it’s like to compete in a tournament of that caliber and follow the team through thick and thin as they chase their dreams of lifting the Aegis of the Immortal.