Valve adds three new heroes and higher difficulty to Aghanim’s Labyrinth

Queen of Pain, Slark, and Templar Assassin joins Dota 2‘s Aghanim’s Labyrinth. A fifth difficulty, Apex Mage, has been added as well, along with five new modifiers to further amp up the experience.

The Apex Mage difficulty means that normal rooms will now have four modifiers, while elite rooms have five.

The new modifiers are as follows:

Clumsy : Enemy Captains root their killers upon death.

: Enemy Captains root their killers upon death. Glutton : All enemies debuff the turn rate and attack speed of their killers on death.

: All enemies debuff the turn rate and attack speed of their killers on death. Glimmer : Enemy Captains occasionally gain persistent invisibility.

: Enemy Captains occasionally gain persistent invisibility. Impatient : Enemies gradually gain size, damage, and health.

: Enemies gradually gain size, damage, and health. Meteoric: Enemy Captains sometimes become meteors and launch themselves at Heroes.

Several heroes like Phantom Assassin and Monkey King remain in the game files for the library, with their Scepter Shards even considered. It’s possible, though unlikely, that Valve has more to come for the Labyrinth.

With less than one month to go before the end of the Battle Pass, bar any surprise extensions after Valve’s decision to continue holding off on The International 10, this will likely be the final content update to the well-received game mode.