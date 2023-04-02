Unbeatable EEU Dota Pro Circuit Champions part ways with organization before the Berlin Major

After achieving an impressive 7-0 run in the second tour of the Eastern European Dota Pro Circuit, and securing a spot at the Berlin Major, the members of HellRaisers have decided to leave the organization.

It’s been revealed that the two parties, HellRaisers and its former players, weren’t actively involved together since HellRaisers wasn’t in charge of its Dota 2 roster. The organization had only given the players and management the right to use its name, which they did for close to two years.

For a decent portion of their partnership, HellRaisers’ Dota 2 division was mostly a mid-table team, but that changed for the better in the 2023 DPC season. After competing at the first Major of the year, HellRaisers went on to have a flawless 7-0 run in the EEU DPC to secure another Major seat, this time in Berlin.

While parting ways with their organization may look off at first sight, there’s a decent chance that this agreement with HellRaisers and its Dota 2 players involved little to no money. Aside from carrying the name, HellRaisers, the squad was technically orgless, and now that they have an excellent track record in 2023, the players are looking to explore their options in terms of sponsorships.

Cloud9 has been one of the organizations that has been looking to dip its toes back into the Dota 2 pond for a while. Despite being one of the earlier organizations to step into the Dota 2 world, Cloud9 decided to take a step back from the game in 2020.

Considering ex-HellRaisers’ impeccable run also left region’s titans, Team Spirit and BetBoom Team, in the dust, making them the hottest team in the market for organizations looking to showcase their name in the highest stages of Dota 2 competition.