Europe’s race for Berlin Major has come down to five Dota 2 teams and it’s going to be very close

The DPC WEU 2023 Tour Two: Division One is the pinnacle of competitive Dota 2. It has some of the strongest teams in the scene, like Team Liquid, Gaimin Gladiators, and previous TI-winners Tundra Esports, as well as fan-favorites Nigma Galaxy and OG.

As it stands, it looks like Liquid, who have five wins and one loss, is sure to earn one of the top four spots and quality for the Berlin Major. Gaimin Gladiators and Tundra should make it too, with four wins apiece. But while that’s exciting, all eyes will be on the bottom half of the table. Ooredoo Thunders are barely holding onto the fourth and final qualification spot with three wins and three losses. Meanwhile, four teams are nipping at their heels—Entity, Monaspa, Nigma, and OG—with two wins and four losses.

It’s a five-way battle for the final qualification spot, as well as two of the relegation spots, that could result in another intense Dota 2 tiebreaker showdown that could trickle over to an extra day, depending on how things play out.

Nigma is playing Gaimin Gladiators, Liquid is playing Ooredoo Thunders, Monaspa is playing Tundra, and OG is playing Entity. Given TL’s form, Ooredoo have their work cut out for them, which, to the delight of the four teams means anything can happen.

Fans have been thrilled about the quality of the DPC WEU so far this year. In their view, it’s as competitive as it’s ever been, and the current state of the ladder is a testament to that.

The Berlin Major begins on April 26. The 18 Dota teams who make it will fight for the largest portion of the $500,000 and 2,700 Dota Pro Circuit Point prize pool.