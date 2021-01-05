TNC Predator teases rebrand ahead of 2021 Dota Pro Circuit

TNC Predator has been teasing a lot of changes over the last week, including a full rebrand prior to the start of its 2021 Dota Pro Circuit campaign.

This will be the first time the team has changed its look since it became the sole TNC roster and officially rebranded to TNC Predator at the start of 2018.

From the blackened ashes, a fire reignites once more



01.06.2021 pic.twitter.com/cDlqwQKEIs — TNC Predator 🇵🇭 (@TNCPredator) January 5, 2021

The team has confirmed that it will unveil its new look and some other details on Jan. 6, which gives the org plenty of time to get fans in on the change before the Southeast Asia regional league begins on Jan. 18. TNC was one of four teams to receive a direct invite to the upper division of the league, bypassing all of the qualifiers alongside Fnatic and T1.

The new look appears to lean heavily into the idea of reigniting a competitive flame, represented by the team’s usual phoenix theme taking on a sharper design.

Only one of the team’s current players, Timothy “Tims” Randrup, has been with the organization prior to its first rebrand. Both Armel Tabios and Kim “Gabbi” Villafuerte joined shortly after TNC Predator took its current form.

Branding will be important to all teams competing in the 2021 DPC since Valve is implementing Fan Support bundles into the Dota 2 client’s shop. This comes alongside other DPC integrations like featured pages for standings, schedule, and tournament information.