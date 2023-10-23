This Dota 2 support is blasting the TI 2023 competition—and pubs are finally taking notice

There’s a chill in the air in Dota 2 pubs, and it’s not just because of the weather. Ancient Apparition has become a hot pick, all thanks to its standout performance at The International 2023.

Ancient Apparition is shattering predictions at the event, boasting a staggering 68 percent win rate across 28 picks in the tournament to date, according to Liquidpedia. Team Liquid, Nouns, and Virtus.Pro are riding the crest of this icy wave and having a lot of success with it. It’s cool to see, especially since the hero’s unique ultimate, Ice Blast, adds an interesting element to the mix.

But it’s not just the high-level players who are riding the wave. There’s a ripple effect happening in pubs. Its win rate in high-level matches has shot up to an impressive 55 percent in the past week, the second highest of any hard support based on data from D2PT. And that’s despite also being the fourth most picked.

Brr. Image via Valve

Its win rate and pick rate are on the rise in lower ranks too. Players at all levels are catching on.

Ancient Apparition’s strong skill set makes it perfect for the meta right now. Chilling Touch harasses enemies from afar, Ice Vortex slows and hurts them, and Cold Feet adds extra control. But the real game-changer is its ultimate, Ice Blast. A perfectly timed blast can swing a whole fight, dealing lots of damage, taking out low-health foes, and stopping all healing in its tracks.

Top players and pros are maximizing the hero with smart item choices. They’re picking Arcane Boots for a mana boost, Force Staff for more mobility and to save themselves or allies, and Glimmer Cape to save themselves or allies. They’re also grabbing Aghanim’s Shard, either from a Tormentor or the shop, to freeze enemies hit by Ice Blast, making it even more devastating.

Ancient Apparition is shaping to be a top hero in the current meta, shining in pubs and at TI. Teams are quick to ban it, but if it’s available, it’s a smart pick. In skilled hands, this hero can seriously boost the chances of victory.

