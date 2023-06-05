This Dota 2 hero rose to the occasion after Lina carry got nerfed into the ground

Before Dota 2 patch 7.33 came along in April, Lina dominated the game as a carry. However, the fire mage returned to her old self while a new challenger came to power, Windranger.

According to Dotabuff, Windranger is the most picked and successful hero in the Divine/Immortal bracket. Windranger wasn’t always at the top when patch 7.33 first went live, and it took a few weeks for Dota 2 players to witness her true potential.

Earlier in 7.33, Medusa was considered to be the most powerful hero of that patch, with only three heroes having positive results against her, but in the weeks between, Windranger became public enemy number one.

Now that Windranger is a Universal hero in Dota 2, the speedy archer gets to tap into a source of damage that she couldn’t before. Considering Universals don’t have a primary attribute, they gain more damage from stats than heroes with primary attributes.

This allows Windranger to dish out enormous amounts of damage in the late game without even building any proper offensive items. Windranger also looks to be even more dangerous than Lina because she doesn’t have to start the game in the safe lane.

Windranger can kick off the match in the offlane and then start farming selfishly toward the mid-game. At the time of writing, Dota 2 fans are debating whether making Windranger universal was a mistake since the hero can be found in almost every ranked match, either banned or picked.

