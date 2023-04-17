The Uno reverse: BuLba flames a Dota 2 panelist for his unorthodox tactics

Shopify Rebellion coach Kanishka “BuLba” Sosale has surprised Dota 2 fans by confronting panelist Andrew Jenkins in a recent post-match interview in DreamLeague Season 19, stating he was an awful player to play with or against.

“He just picks a stupid hero,” BuLba said in the surprise callout on April 17. “And he just does something stupid, memeing on it, like he’s making a YouTube video.”

The veteran coach went on to say whatever Jenkins was doing “wasn’t Dota,” as it caused a boring experience for everyone involved apart from Jenkins himself. BuLba gave more examples of Jenkins’ irritating behavior in ranked Dota 2 matches, ranging from refusing to participate in team fights to stubbornly sticking to specific play styles—a trait that the Shopify coach might be guilty of too, as fans were quick to point out.

Dota 2 fans found it ironic BuLba, who often receives criticism for his inflexibility on strategies, was taking shots at another player for the same. There have been examples of pros like Wang “Ame” Chunyu expressing frustration over playing with BuLba.

When observed from a distance, the interaction between BuLba and Jenkins highlighted a certain part of Dota 2 most players might choose to ignore. Whether players realize it or not, they may have a tendency to adopt a different persona in their ranked matches. The player they’re might be completely different from their personality.

BuLba has been coaching the top squad in North America since 2017, which vouches for his immense game knowledge and work ethic. These qualities that allow him to advance in his field may not carry over to ranked though, and the same applies to Jenkins in a reverse way.

Jenkins is known for his carefree attitude and laid-back persona, which heavily translates over to his gameplay. Given how competitive ranked matches can be at the top of the leaderboard, Jenkins’ approach to the game can frustrate some players, like BuLba, though many consider that the ‘circle of life’ in Dota 2.