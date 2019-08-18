The International 2019 main event schedule is now live

With the main event only days away, Valve has officially released the full schedule of events for The International 2019.

Along with the finalized rosters for the All-Star game and full brackets for the playoffs, there is now a detailed listing of the major events happening on each day for the remainder of TI9.

Wykrhm Reddy on Twitter The International 2019 Main Event Scheduled Events. #TI9

Starting on Aug. 19 for viewers in the United States, the opening ceremonies for the TI9 playoffs begin. Starting at 8pm CT, the teams competing in the playoffs will be introduced followed by some words from Gabe “Gaben” Newell, one of Valve’s co-founders.

Day two will continue the playoff action, but it will also have the finals for the TI9 Short Film Contest. The finalists for the contest will be shown and the winner of this year’s award will be named live on a side stage.

For Dota players at home, day three is going to be the big one for you. The winner of the Arcana Vote will be revealed during the competition on Aug. 21. This will finally close the months of voting to decide which hero will receive the TI9 Arcana item set.

Related: Ogre Magi and Windranger face off in The International 2019 Arcana Vote Grand Finals

Ogre Magi or Windranger, who will finally be vindicated and receive Gaben’s blessing? Hint: It will probably be everyone’s favorite dorky duo.

DOTABUFF on Twitter The Arcana Vote is down to Ogre Magi versus Windranger! I trust you know what needs to be done!

Day four will have two teams of the best players in the world competing in an All Random Death Match that will reward viewers at home who select their favorite players with Battle Pass points, depending on that player’s performance.

Lastly, the cosplay contest will hold its final judging and award this year’s winner with their award on the main stage between matches. This will be an incredible show of some of the most talented cosplayers in the Dota community, especially if some the contest is anything like last year’s.

All of that will culminate in the final day of The International 2019 hosting a battle of the two best teams in the world, with one walking away as the 2019 Dota 2 World Champions and hoisting the Aegis of Champions.

All of these events will be streamed in some capacity on Twitch via one of the many Dota2ti channels from the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai. The opening ceremonies for the main event kick things off at 8pm CT on Aug. 19, followed by PSG.LGD vs. Virtus Pro at 10pm.